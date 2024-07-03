Summary

TCNS Clothing Company Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name TCNS Clothing Company Private Limited on December 3, 1997. The Company converted to a Public Limited Company on January 5, 2018 and name was changed to TCNS Clothing Company Limited on January 19, 2018.Company is primarily engaged in the business of women apparels and accessories under the brand name W, Aurelia, Wishful and Elleven. It designs, manufactures, markets and retails a wide portfolio of womens branded apparel across across multiple categories of product lines. The companys product portfolio includes top-wear, bottom-wear, drapes, combination-sets and accessories that cater to a wide variety of the wardrobe requirements of the Indian woman, including every-day wear, casual wear, work wear and occasion wear.In 2002, the Company launched the womens wear brand W. In 2016, the company launched womens apparel brand Wishful. In 2009, the company launched ethnic wear brand Aurelia. In 2011, Matrix Holdings and Matrix India made investment in the company. In 2015, the Company opened W brand stores in Mauritius and Sri Lanka. In 2016, Wagner Limited made investment in the company. In 2017, the company opened the first Wishful brand store in India at New Delhi.As of March 31, 2019, the Company sold its products through 541 exclusive brand outlets, 1,469 large format store outlets and 1,522 multi-brand outlets, located in 31 states and union territories in India. In 2019, it launched the

Read More