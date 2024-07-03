Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹579.65
Prev. Close₹571.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹9,577.94
Day's High₹589
Day's Low₹562.45
52 Week's High₹618.9
52 Week's Low₹329
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,697.2
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
12.35
12.32
12.31
12.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
599.36
607.54
599.68
647.71
Net Worth
611.71
619.86
611.99
660.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
635.53
1,148.66
yoy growth (%)
-44.67
Raw materials
-272.37
-402.32
As % of sales
42.85
35.02
Employee costs
-121.39
-157.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
-76.93
66.06
Depreciation
-91.91
-103.15
Tax paid
20.55
3.34
Working capital
-64.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-44.67
Op profit growth
-98.69
EBIT growth
-138.83
Net profit growth
-181.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman/ED & CEO
Onkar Singh Pasricha
Executive Director & MD
Anant Kumar Daga
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bhaskar Pramanik
Independent Non Exe. Director
Neeru Abrol
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sangeeta Talwar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Suresh Jayaraman
Non Executive Director
Arvinder Singh Pasricha
Non Executive Director
Naveen Wadhera
Reports by TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd
Summary
TCNS Clothing Company Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name TCNS Clothing Company Private Limited on December 3, 1997. The Company converted to a Public Limited Company on January 5, 2018 and name was changed to TCNS Clothing Company Limited on January 19, 2018.Company is primarily engaged in the business of women apparels and accessories under the brand name W, Aurelia, Wishful and Elleven. It designs, manufactures, markets and retails a wide portfolio of womens branded apparel across across multiple categories of product lines. The companys product portfolio includes top-wear, bottom-wear, drapes, combination-sets and accessories that cater to a wide variety of the wardrobe requirements of the Indian woman, including every-day wear, casual wear, work wear and occasion wear.In 2002, the Company launched the womens wear brand W. In 2016, the company launched womens apparel brand Wishful. In 2009, the company launched ethnic wear brand Aurelia. In 2011, Matrix Holdings and Matrix India made investment in the company. In 2015, the Company opened W brand stores in Mauritius and Sri Lanka. In 2016, Wagner Limited made investment in the company. In 2017, the company opened the first Wishful brand store in India at New Delhi.As of March 31, 2019, the Company sold its products through 541 exclusive brand outlets, 1,469 large format store outlets and 1,522 multi-brand outlets, located in 31 states and union territories in India. In 2019, it launched the
