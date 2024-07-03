iifl-logo-icon 1
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Share Price

583.95
(2.24%)
Sep 2, 2024

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

579.65

Prev. Close

571.15

Turnover(Lac.)

9,577.94

Day's High

589

Day's Low

562.45

52 Week's High

618.9

52 Week's Low

329

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,697.2

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Corporate Action

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

15 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Aug, 2023

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.00%

Non-Promoter- 6.60%

Institutions: 6.60%

Non-Institutions: 41.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

12.35

12.32

12.31

12.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

599.36

607.54

599.68

647.71

Net Worth

611.71

619.86

611.99

660.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

635.53

1,148.66

yoy growth (%)

-44.67

Raw materials

-272.37

-402.32

As % of sales

42.85

35.02

Employee costs

-121.39

-157.59

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

-76.93

66.06

Depreciation

-91.91

-103.15

Tax paid

20.55

3.34

Working capital

-64.49

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-44.67

Op profit growth

-98.69

EBIT growth

-138.83

Net profit growth

-181.22

No Record Found

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman/ED & CEO

Onkar Singh Pasricha

Executive Director & MD

Anant Kumar Daga

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bhaskar Pramanik

Independent Non Exe. Director

Neeru Abrol

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sangeeta Talwar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Suresh Jayaraman

Non Executive Director

Arvinder Singh Pasricha

Non Executive Director

Naveen Wadhera

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd

Summary

TCNS Clothing Company Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name TCNS Clothing Company Private Limited on December 3, 1997. The Company converted to a Public Limited Company on January 5, 2018 and name was changed to TCNS Clothing Company Limited on January 19, 2018.Company is primarily engaged in the business of women apparels and accessories under the brand name W, Aurelia, Wishful and Elleven. It designs, manufactures, markets and retails a wide portfolio of womens branded apparel across across multiple categories of product lines. The companys product portfolio includes top-wear, bottom-wear, drapes, combination-sets and accessories that cater to a wide variety of the wardrobe requirements of the Indian woman, including every-day wear, casual wear, work wear and occasion wear.In 2002, the Company launched the womens wear brand W. In 2016, the company launched womens apparel brand Wishful. In 2009, the company launched ethnic wear brand Aurelia. In 2011, Matrix Holdings and Matrix India made investment in the company. In 2015, the Company opened W brand stores in Mauritius and Sri Lanka. In 2016, Wagner Limited made investment in the company. In 2017, the company opened the first Wishful brand store in India at New Delhi.As of March 31, 2019, the Company sold its products through 541 exclusive brand outlets, 1,469 large format store outlets and 1,522 multi-brand outlets, located in 31 states and union territories in India. In 2019, it launched the
