TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
12.35
12.32
12.31
12.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
599.36
607.54
599.68
647.71
Net Worth
611.71
619.86
611.99
660.01
Minority Interest
Debt
546.81
413.34
330.45
361.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.47
4.93
2.94
0.91
Total Liabilities
1,162.99
1,038.13
945.38
1,022.87
Fixed Assets
519.63
404.9
301.99
353.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.13
145.59
172.37
118.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
67.86
60.99
57.92
35.88
Networking Capital
550.48
415.96
398.17
461.84
Inventories
494.24
360.89
278.05
330.19
Inventory Days
159.68
104.92
Sundry Debtors
258.24
173.81
164.84
175.62
Debtor Days
94.67
55.8
Other Current Assets
125.76
108.76
86.99
131.66
Sundry Creditors
-265.73
-176.13
-92.41
-124.63
Creditor Days
53.07
39.6
Other Current Liabilities
-62.03
-51.37
-39.3
-51
Cash
22.89
10.7
14.93
53.22
Total Assets
1,162.99
1,038.14
945.38
1,022.86
No Record Found
