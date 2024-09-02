iifl-logo-icon 1
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

583.95
(2.24%)
Sep 2, 2024

QUICKLINKS FOR TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

635.53

1,148.66

yoy growth (%)

-44.67

Raw materials

-272.37

-402.32

As % of sales

42.85

35.02

Employee costs

-121.39

-157.59

As % of sales

19.1

13.71

Other costs

-239.33

-402.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

37.65

35.03

Operating profit

2.43

186.26

OPM

0.38

16.21

Depreciation

-91.91

-103.15

Interest expense

-36.45

-38.18

Other income

48.98

21.13

Profit before tax

-76.93

66.06

Taxes

20.55

3.34

Tax rate

-26.71

5.06

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

-56.38

69.41

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

-56.38

69.41

yoy growth (%)

-181.22

NPM

-8.87

6.04

TCNS Clothing Co : related Articles

No Record Found

