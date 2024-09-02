Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
635.53
1,148.66
yoy growth (%)
-44.67
Raw materials
-272.37
-402.32
As % of sales
42.85
35.02
Employee costs
-121.39
-157.59
As % of sales
19.1
13.71
Other costs
-239.33
-402.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
37.65
35.03
Operating profit
2.43
186.26
OPM
0.38
16.21
Depreciation
-91.91
-103.15
Interest expense
-36.45
-38.18
Other income
48.98
21.13
Profit before tax
-76.93
66.06
Taxes
20.55
3.34
Tax rate
-26.71
5.06
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
-56.38
69.41
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
-56.38
69.41
yoy growth (%)
-181.22
NPM
-8.87
6.04
