TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
-76.93
66.06
Depreciation
-91.91
-103.15
Tax paid
20.55
3.34
Working capital
-64.49
Other operating items
Operating
-212.78
Capital expenditure
17.38
Free cash flow
-195.4
Equity raised
1,303.78
Investing
54.29
Financing
692.4
Dividends paid
0
0
Net in cash
1,855.06
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.