Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 26 Jul 2024

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 (said results) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 8 May 2024

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 (said results). The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have inter alia considered and approved Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 TCNS Clothing Co. Limited has informed the exchanges regarding the results for the quarter and Financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024