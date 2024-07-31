iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Board Meeting

583.95
(2.24%)
Sep 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

TCNS Clothing Co CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting31 Jul 202426 Jul 2024
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 (said results) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20248 May 2024
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 (said results). The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have inter alia considered and approved Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 TCNS Clothing Co. Limited has informed the exchanges regarding the results for the quarter and Financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. TCNS Clothing Co. Limited has informed the exchange regarding the appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer. The Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., Friday, February, 02 2024 approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter (Q3) ended December, 31 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)

TCNS Clothing Co: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.