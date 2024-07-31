|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|TCNS Clothing Co. Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 (said results) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|TCNS Clothing Co. Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 (said results). The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have inter alia considered and approved Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 TCNS Clothing Co. Limited has informed the exchanges regarding the results for the quarter and Financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|TCNS Clothing Co. Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. TCNS Clothing Co. Limited has informed the exchange regarding the appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer. The Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., Friday, February, 02 2024 approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter (Q3) ended December, 31 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)
