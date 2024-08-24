|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|2 Aug 2024
|24 Aug 2024
|EGM 24/08/2024 Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of TCNS Clothing Co. Limited held on August 24, 2024 Scrutinizers Report for the EGM held today (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024)
|EGM
|3 May 2024
|5 Jun 2024
|Notice convening the meeting of the Equity Shareholder of TCNS Clothing Co. Limited pursuant to order dated April 26, 2024 of the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench Newspaper Publication (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024) Voting results of the Court convened meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.