TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd EGM

583.95
(2.24%)
Sep 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

TCNS Clothing Co CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM2 Aug 202424 Aug 2024
EGM 24/08/2024 Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of TCNS Clothing Co. Limited held on August 24, 2024 Scrutinizers Report for the EGM held today (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024)
EGM3 May 20245 Jun 2024
Notice convening the meeting of the Equity Shareholder of TCNS Clothing Co. Limited pursuant to order dated April 26, 2024 of the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench Newspaper Publication (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024) Voting results of the Court convened meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024)

QUICKLINKS FOR TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

