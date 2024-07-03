TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Summary

TCNS Clothing Company Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name TCNS Clothing Company Private Limited on December 3, 1997. The Company converted to a Public Limited Company on January 5, 2018 and name was changed to TCNS Clothing Company Limited on January 19, 2018.Company is primarily engaged in the business of women apparels and accessories under the brand name W, Aurelia, Wishful and Elleven. It designs, manufactures, markets and retails a wide portfolio of womens branded apparel across across multiple categories of product lines. The companys product portfolio includes top-wear, bottom-wear, drapes, combination-sets and accessories that cater to a wide variety of the wardrobe requirements of the Indian woman, including every-day wear, casual wear, work wear and occasion wear.In 2002, the Company launched the womens wear brand W. In 2016, the company launched womens apparel brand Wishful. In 2009, the company launched ethnic wear brand Aurelia. In 2011, Matrix Holdings and Matrix India made investment in the company. In 2015, the Company opened W brand stores in Mauritius and Sri Lanka. In 2016, Wagner Limited made investment in the company. In 2017, the company opened the first Wishful brand store in India at New Delhi.As of March 31, 2019, the Company sold its products through 541 exclusive brand outlets, 1,469 large format store outlets and 1,522 multi-brand outlets, located in 31 states and union territories in India. In 2019, it launched the Omnichannel business operations and opened over 550 exclusive stores across the country.In FY 2020, it launched the Foot Apparel with exclusive collection, which is now sold in over 180 EBOs and opened first exclusive brand store of Elleven, which has been extended to 17 stores, being operational.As on March 31, 2021, the Company sold its products through 551 exclusive brand outlets, 2123 large format store outlets and 1011 multi-brand outlets, located across 29 Indian states and 2 union territories and also in Nepal, Bangladesh, Mauritius and Sri Lanka.In FY 2022, With the launch of W Beauty, the Company expanded its product line by entering into the cosmetics segment. It established 84 stores across brands of Bharat stores in operation. During the year, it launched a marketplace D2C model in partnership with Ajio and Limeroad.During FY 2022, Company incubated two initiatives to expand its retail footprint, Project RISE which is about opening flagship stores in key markets and Project Bharat which is about expanding presence in tier 3 / 4 cities through franchisee route. It unveiled Ws new avatar with a completely new retail identity with the opening of a 3000 sq. ft. Project Rise store in Indira Nagar, Bengaluru.In 2023, Company opened 76 new stores in their Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBO) channel where the store tally increased to 675 stores.