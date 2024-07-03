iifl-logo-icon 1
Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd Share Price

87
(-1.58%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open99.9
  • Day's High100
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close88.4
  • Day's Low87
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.71
  • P/E10.94
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value277.02
  • EPS19.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)58.73
  • Div. Yield1.02
No Records Found

Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

99.9

Prev. Close

88.4

Turnover(Lac.)

0.71

Day's High

100

Day's Low

87

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

277.02

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

58.73

P/E

10.94

EPS

19.8

Divi. Yield

1.02

Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.2

Record Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:21 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.08%

Non-Promoter- 39.91%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 39.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.75

6.75

6.75

6.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

173.85

167.75

159.11

139.59

Net Worth

180.6

174.5

165.86

146.34

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

167.3

182.52

189.45

216.82

yoy growth (%)

-8.33

-3.65

-12.62

11.68

Raw materials

-96.79

-95.49

-88.1

-112.58

As % of sales

57.85

52.31

46.5

51.92

Employee costs

-13.02

-13.36

-13.82

-9.71

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

16.45

14.99

12.97

21.18

Depreciation

-13.99

-15.54

-13.28

-13.83

Tax paid

-0.13

-4.67

-1.04

-7.4

Working capital

-4.64

-18.8

21.79

21.91

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.33

-3.65

-12.62

11.68

Op profit growth

-17.96

3.48

-21.61

28.94

EBIT growth

0.93

-11.27

-26.32

48.7

Net profit growth

57.98

-13.41

-13.48

60.11

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

201.89

210.14

257.47

179.57

171.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

201.89

210.14

257.47

179.57

171.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.63

1.32

1.76

7.97

6.03

Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

R Premchander

Joint Managing Director

R Jaichander

Non Executive Director

N Radhakrishnan

Non Executive Director

M Moorthi

Independent Director

M Amutha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mohana Priya

Independent Director

Iswariya Sidharthan

Independent Director

Megala

Independent Director

Manonmani Sivasamy

Independent Director

Priyanka

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Dec.87, Amarjothi Spinning Mills (ASM) was converted into a public limited company in Dec.91. It is promoted by the Jaichander R. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Yarn. It has own processing unit for yarn and fiber and own Wind Power generation plants which are mainly used for own captive use. ASM went public with its maiden issue in Jan.93 to part-finance a spinning mill to manufacture cotton yarn (inst. cap. : 12,096 spindles) in Pudusuripalayam, Tamilnadu. To meet part of the project cost, ASM issued secured NCDs worth Rs 2.20 cr on a private placement basis. For cotton spinning, the company has adopted the ring spinning system. The company has installed the latest textile machineries including blow room, carding machines, draw frames, simplex frames and ring frames from Lakshmi Machine Works and autoconers with electronic clearers and automatic splicers from Schlafhrost (India). ASM completed its first full year of operations in 1994-95, after raising capital through a public issue. In 1996-97 the installed capacity has been increased by 6016 spindles to 18992 spindles.Modernisation programme has been availed by the company to the tune of Rs.340.00 lacs under the Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme.During 2000-2001 the company had gone for expansion of Spindles to the extent of 4752 spindles.M/s. Amarjothi Power Generation and Distribution Company Limited, which incorporated as a subsidiary, ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company
Company FAQs

What is the Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd share price today?

The Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹87 today.

What is the Market Cap of Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹58.73 Cr. as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd is 10.94 and 0.78 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the CAGR of Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd?

Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.92%, 3 Years at 22.18%, 1 Year at 12.99%, 6 Month at 4.25%, 3 Month at 13.36% and 1 Month at 29.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

