SectorTextiles
Open₹99.9
Prev. Close₹88.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.71
Day's High₹100
Day's Low₹87
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹277.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)58.73
P/E10.94
EPS19.8
Divi. Yield1.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.75
6.75
6.75
6.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
173.85
167.75
159.11
139.59
Net Worth
180.6
174.5
165.86
146.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
167.3
182.52
189.45
216.82
yoy growth (%)
-8.33
-3.65
-12.62
11.68
Raw materials
-96.79
-95.49
-88.1
-112.58
As % of sales
57.85
52.31
46.5
51.92
Employee costs
-13.02
-13.36
-13.82
-9.71
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
16.45
14.99
12.97
21.18
Depreciation
-13.99
-15.54
-13.28
-13.83
Tax paid
-0.13
-4.67
-1.04
-7.4
Working capital
-4.64
-18.8
21.79
21.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.33
-3.65
-12.62
11.68
Op profit growth
-17.96
3.48
-21.61
28.94
EBIT growth
0.93
-11.27
-26.32
48.7
Net profit growth
57.98
-13.41
-13.48
60.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
201.89
210.14
257.47
179.57
171.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
201.89
210.14
257.47
179.57
171.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.63
1.32
1.76
7.97
6.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
R Premchander
Joint Managing Director
R Jaichander
Non Executive Director
N Radhakrishnan
Non Executive Director
M Moorthi
Independent Director
M Amutha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mohana Priya
Independent Director
Iswariya Sidharthan
Independent Director
Megala
Independent Director
Manonmani Sivasamy
Independent Director
Priyanka
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Dec.87, Amarjothi Spinning Mills (ASM) was converted into a public limited company in Dec.91. It is promoted by the Jaichander R. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Yarn. It has own processing unit for yarn and fiber and own Wind Power generation plants which are mainly used for own captive use. ASM went public with its maiden issue in Jan.93 to part-finance a spinning mill to manufacture cotton yarn (inst. cap. : 12,096 spindles) in Pudusuripalayam, Tamilnadu. To meet part of the project cost, ASM issued secured NCDs worth Rs 2.20 cr on a private placement basis. For cotton spinning, the company has adopted the ring spinning system. The company has installed the latest textile machineries including blow room, carding machines, draw frames, simplex frames and ring frames from Lakshmi Machine Works and autoconers with electronic clearers and automatic splicers from Schlafhrost (India). ASM completed its first full year of operations in 1994-95, after raising capital through a public issue. In 1996-97 the installed capacity has been increased by 6016 spindles to 18992 spindles.Modernisation programme has been availed by the company to the tune of Rs.340.00 lacs under the Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme.During 2000-2001 the company had gone for expansion of Spindles to the extent of 4752 spindles.M/s. Amarjothi Power Generation and Distribution Company Limited, which incorporated as a subsidiary, ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company
The Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹87 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹58.73 Cr. as of 29 Jan ‘15
The PE and PB ratios of Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd is 10.94 and 0.78 as of 29 Jan ‘15
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jan ‘15
Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.92%, 3 Years at 22.18%, 1 Year at 12.99%, 6 Month at 4.25%, 3 Month at 13.36% and 1 Month at 29.85%.
