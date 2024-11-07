Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results In accordance with the regulations 30 and 33(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 (the Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today ,i.e the November 07, 2024. The Board has inter-alia, considered and approved the following. 1. Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. A copy of the same is enclosed along with this communication. Statutory Auditors of the Company have carried out a limited review of the said results and a copy of the limited review report is also enclosed. The certificate under Regulation 33(2) (a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is enclosed herewith. The said Board meeting Commenced at 10.30 AM and concluded at 04.05 PM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 26 Aug 2024

AMARJOTHI SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 (1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we write to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is convened to be held on Tuesday the 03rd September 2024 at 02.00 P.M complying with the Secretarial Standards on Meetings of Boards (SS-1) inter alia to consider following along with other items of agenda if any. 1. To consider and take note the retirement of Independent Directors. 2. To consider and approve Appointment of independent directors subject to the approval of members in the Annual General Meeting . 3. To consider and approve reconstitution of various committee of the Board of Directors of the Company. 4. Other Business Matters. In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 03rd September, 2024, has, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Take note of Completion of Tenure of Independent Directors 2. Appointment of Independent Directors 3. Reconstitution of Committees In view of the above appointments and completion of tenure of Directorship (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/09/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

AMARJOTHI SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 (1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we write to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is convened to be held on Friday the 02nd August 2024 at 10.00 A.M inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 to consider and approve the boards report and any other matters with the consent of the Board. we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today,i.e the August 02, 2024. The Board has inter-alia, considered and approved the following. 1. Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. A copy of the same is enclosed along with this communication. Statutory Auditors of the Company have carried out a limited review of the said results and a copy of the limited review report is also enclosed. The certificate under Regulation 33(2)(a) of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 is enclosed herewith. Arrangements have been made to publish the results in daily newspapers Trinity Mirror (English) and Makkal Kural (Tamil) on 03rd August, 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today approved the appointment of Statutory auditors The Board of Directors at its meeting held today recommended the appointment of independent directors at the ensuing AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015, the appointment of statutory auditors disclosure is enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/09/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

AMARJOTHI SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby informed you that Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on a Shorter Notice with consent of all the Board Members at the Registered office of the Company to discuss the matters enclosed below. We hereby submit the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 22.07.2024 through shorter notice dt,.20.07.2024, The chairman of the meeting considered and approved the consent letter received from the candidature Ms.Manonmani Sivasamy for the appointment of Director and application for allotment of DIN. While filing outcome , the Board Meeting date is not reflected in list of Board Meeting intimations. We couldnt file the same in Outcome of Board Meeting tab. We are facing technical error while filing outcome in outcome of Board Meeting tab , So we have decided to file under the tab Announcement under Regulation 30 - Meeting updates. We have already sent the query to BSE. We will also mail the acknowledgement of Outcome of Board Meeting to BSE. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.07.2024) Further to the outcome of board meeting dt.22.07.2024 regarding the application for allotment of DIN of the candidature Ms.Manonmani Sivasamy, this is to inform you that Ms.Manonmani Sivasamy has been allotted DIN: 10715570 by MCA. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Jul 2024 2 Jul 2024

AMARJOTHI SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations2015 we hereby informed that Board Meeting No.02/2024-2025 of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 03rd July 2024 at 10.30 am on a Shorter notice with the consent of all Board Members at the Registered Office of the company complying with the Secretarial Standards on Meetings of Boards (SS-1) to consider the below matter 1. Re-scheduling of Annual General Meeting date 2. Other business matters As required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today, i.e the July 03, 2024. The Board has inter-alia, considered and approved the following. 1.Re-scheduling of AGM date and revised book closure 2.Comments made by the board on the fine levied by exchange (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

AMARJOTHI SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 (1) (a) and 29(1) (e) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we write to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is convened to be held on Wednesday the 29th May 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider recommendation of dividend if any for the year ended 31.03.2024 any other matters with the consent of the Board. The Board has recommended a final dividend for the FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024) With reference to the communication mail received from BSE dt.26.06.2024 and pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 , we hereby submit the revised standalone and consolidated results along with the Independent Auditors Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/06/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

AMARJOTHI SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations2015 we hereby informed that Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on 21.03.2024 on a shorter notice to intimate the inclusion of member in promoter group and disclose their shareholding under PIT regulations2015. As per the Regulation 7(1)(b) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 We are informing that the Company named M/s AFCM WIND FARMS PRIVATE LIMITED holding 2950 shares of the Company has been newly added in the promoter group. This is for your kind information. The said Board meeting Commenced at 10.30 AM and concluded at 01.45 PM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024