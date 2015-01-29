Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.75
6.75
6.75
6.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
173.85
167.75
159.11
139.59
Net Worth
180.6
174.5
165.86
146.34
Minority Interest
Debt
65.34
57.71
87.37
66.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
15.6
11.9
13.07
15.83
Total Liabilities
261.54
244.11
266.3
228.73
Fixed Assets
135.51
141.4
147.21
124.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.11
2.66
2.34
2.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
4.3
2.76
Networking Capital
123.73
97.97
111.31
98.05
Inventories
68
60.34
66.11
50.01
Inventory Days
109.1
Sundry Debtors
56.13
34.98
35.57
36.96
Debtor Days
80.63
Other Current Assets
20.18
16.71
26.53
22.57
Sundry Creditors
-15.6
-10.34
-10.23
-5.63
Creditor Days
12.28
Other Current Liabilities
-4.98
-3.72
-6.67
-5.86
Cash
1.2
2.1
1.14
1.3
Total Assets
261.55
244.13
266.3
228.73
