|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
167.3
182.52
189.45
216.82
yoy growth (%)
-8.33
-3.65
-12.62
11.68
Raw materials
-96.79
-95.49
-88.1
-112.58
As % of sales
57.85
52.31
46.5
51.92
Employee costs
-13.02
-13.36
-13.82
-9.71
As % of sales
7.78
7.32
7.29
4.47
Other costs
-29.01
-38.97
-53.98
-51.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.34
21.35
28.49
23.86
Operating profit
28.47
34.7
33.53
42.78
OPM
17.01
19.01
17.7
19.73
Depreciation
-13.99
-15.54
-13.28
-13.83
Interest expense
-5.59
-6.84
-11.64
-12.23
Other income
7.57
2.68
4.37
4.47
Profit before tax
16.45
14.99
12.97
21.18
Taxes
-0.13
-4.67
-1.04
-7.4
Tax rate
-0.84
-31.15
-8.07
-34.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
16.31
10.32
11.92
13.78
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
16.31
10.32
11.92
13.78
yoy growth (%)
57.98
-13.41
-13.48
60.11
NPM
9.75
5.65
6.29
6.35
