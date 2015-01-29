iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

87
(-1.58%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

167.3

182.52

189.45

216.82

yoy growth (%)

-8.33

-3.65

-12.62

11.68

Raw materials

-96.79

-95.49

-88.1

-112.58

As % of sales

57.85

52.31

46.5

51.92

Employee costs

-13.02

-13.36

-13.82

-9.71

As % of sales

7.78

7.32

7.29

4.47

Other costs

-29.01

-38.97

-53.98

-51.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.34

21.35

28.49

23.86

Operating profit

28.47

34.7

33.53

42.78

OPM

17.01

19.01

17.7

19.73

Depreciation

-13.99

-15.54

-13.28

-13.83

Interest expense

-5.59

-6.84

-11.64

-12.23

Other income

7.57

2.68

4.37

4.47

Profit before tax

16.45

14.99

12.97

21.18

Taxes

-0.13

-4.67

-1.04

-7.4

Tax rate

-0.84

-31.15

-8.07

-34.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

16.31

10.32

11.92

13.78

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

16.31

10.32

11.92

13.78

yoy growth (%)

57.98

-13.41

-13.48

60.11

NPM

9.75

5.65

6.29

6.35

Amarjothi Spg. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.