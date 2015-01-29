iifl-logo-icon 1
Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd Key Ratios

87
(-1.58%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.64

-9.53

-12.52

11.68

Op profit growth

-5.5

-10.5

-12.43

36.89

EBIT growth

-2.53

-18.31

-14.76

58.77

Net profit growth

44.62

-15.78

-14.92

57.64

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

19.84

21.97

22.21

22.19

EBIT margin

14.27

15.32

16.96

17.41

Net profit margin

8.76

6.34

6.81

7

RoCE

9.79

9.13

13.11

19.83

RoNW

2.79

2.22

3.06

4.07

RoA

1.5

0.94

1.31

1.99

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

20.27

17.78

26.44

26.44

Dividend per share

2.1

2

2

2

Cash EPS

-3.3

-9.71

-0.6

2.01

Book value per share

218.9

198.9

164.08

147.88

Valuation ratios

P/E

4.96

2.53

4.47

5.85

P/CEPS

-30.4

-4.64

-196.47

77.01

P/B

0.45

0.22

0.72

1.04

EV/EBIDTA

3.33

3.53

5.24

3.51

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

10.44

8.88

Tax payout

-1

-28.26

-12.04

-29.84

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

50.25

49.83

53.81

40.23

Inventory days

119.55

142.21

139.11

98.02

Creditor days

-26.58

-28.62

-17.34

-12.83

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.17

-2.74

-2.7

-3.06

Net debt / equity

0.52

0.92

1.43

0.77

Net debt / op. profit

2.17

3.28

3.77

1.6

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-56.94

-48.91

-46.3

-51.7

Employee costs

-7.44

-7.87

-7.33

-4.47

Other costs

-15.76

-21.23

-24.14

-21.61

