Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.64
-9.53
-12.52
11.68
Op profit growth
-5.5
-10.5
-12.43
36.89
EBIT growth
-2.53
-18.31
-14.76
58.77
Net profit growth
44.62
-15.78
-14.92
57.64
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
19.84
21.97
22.21
22.19
EBIT margin
14.27
15.32
16.96
17.41
Net profit margin
8.76
6.34
6.81
7
RoCE
9.79
9.13
13.11
19.83
RoNW
2.79
2.22
3.06
4.07
RoA
1.5
0.94
1.31
1.99
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
20.27
17.78
26.44
26.44
Dividend per share
2.1
2
2
2
Cash EPS
-3.3
-9.71
-0.6
2.01
Book value per share
218.9
198.9
164.08
147.88
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.96
2.53
4.47
5.85
P/CEPS
-30.4
-4.64
-196.47
77.01
P/B
0.45
0.22
0.72
1.04
EV/EBIDTA
3.33
3.53
5.24
3.51
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
10.44
8.88
Tax payout
-1
-28.26
-12.04
-29.84
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
50.25
49.83
53.81
40.23
Inventory days
119.55
142.21
139.11
98.02
Creditor days
-26.58
-28.62
-17.34
-12.83
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.17
-2.74
-2.7
-3.06
Net debt / equity
0.52
0.92
1.43
0.77
Net debt / op. profit
2.17
3.28
3.77
1.6
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-56.94
-48.91
-46.3
-51.7
Employee costs
-7.44
-7.87
-7.33
-4.47
Other costs
-15.76
-21.23
-24.14
-21.61
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.