Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
16.45
14.99
12.97
21.18
Depreciation
-13.99
-15.54
-13.28
-13.83
Tax paid
-0.13
-4.67
-1.04
-7.4
Working capital
-4.64
-18.8
21.79
21.91
Other operating items
Operating
-2.31
-24.01
20.42
21.85
Capital expenditure
29.28
-15.89
51.85
-24.91
Free cash flow
26.96
-39.9
72.27
-3.05
Equity raised
247.9
217.38
185.59
160.6
Investing
0.08
0.34
-1.96
0.9
Financing
80.15
95.18
176.76
112.63
Dividends paid
0
0
1.35
1.62
Net in cash
355.09
272.99
434.02
272.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.