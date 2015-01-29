iifl-logo-icon 1
Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

87
(-1.58%)
Jan 29, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

16.45

14.99

12.97

21.18

Depreciation

-13.99

-15.54

-13.28

-13.83

Tax paid

-0.13

-4.67

-1.04

-7.4

Working capital

-4.64

-18.8

21.79

21.91

Other operating items

Operating

-2.31

-24.01

20.42

21.85

Capital expenditure

29.28

-15.89

51.85

-24.91

Free cash flow

26.96

-39.9

72.27

-3.05

Equity raised

247.9

217.38

185.59

160.6

Investing

0.08

0.34

-1.96

0.9

Financing

80.15

95.18

176.76

112.63

Dividends paid

0

0

1.35

1.62

Net in cash

355.09

272.99

434.02

272.7

