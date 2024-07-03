|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|3 Sep 2024
|29 May 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations,2015 , we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have approved to convene the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, 05th September,2024 Pursuant to Regulation 42, we hereby submit the revised book closure intimation for your record . (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.07.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 , the outcome of 36th AGM is enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/09/2024)
