Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations,2015 , we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have approved to convene the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, 05th September,2024 Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 , we furnish the details of book closure for the purpose of payment of dividend and AGM. Pursuant to Regulation 42, we hereby submit the revised book closure intimation for your record . (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.07.2024)