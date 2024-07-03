|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|29 May 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|2.2
|22
|Final
|The Board has recommended a final dividend for the FY 2023-24. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, we furnish the details of record date for the purpose of payment of Dividend and AGM. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 , we furnish the details of book closure for the purpose of payment of dividend and AGM. Pursuant to Regulation 42, we hereby submit the revised book closure intimation for your record . Pursuant to Regulation 42, We hereby submit the revised record date as enclosed below. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.07.2024)
