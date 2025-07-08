Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹4.3
Prev. Close₹4.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.68
Day's High₹4.3
Day's Low₹4.3
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-348.44
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)35.2
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
81.87
81.87
81.87
81.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2,929.36
-2,918.72
-1,060.18
110.69
Net Worth
-2,847.49
-2,836.85
-978.31
192.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,205.45
2,812.9
3,501.47
3,913.32
yoy growth (%)
-21.59
-19.66
-10.52
8.17
Raw materials
-1,633.69
-2,261.05
-2,797.1
-3,121.13
As % of sales
74.07
80.38
79.88
79.75
Employee costs
-83.2
-88.36
-96.77
-86.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-187.17
-266.25
-162.11
55.13
Depreciation
-87.78
-94.48
-94.85
-97.1
Tax paid
-3.69
0.16
39.33
-19.5
Working capital
-175.74
-846.23
539.62
-92.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.59
-19.66
-10.52
8.17
Op profit growth
165.11
-55.69
-55.32
-27.13
EBIT growth
-414.82
-112.31
-50.75
-12.12
Net profit growth
-41.97
171.62
-444.59
-42.28
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
9,343.08
9,200.98
8,869.79
8,559.59
7,449.66
Excise Duty
358.13
322.27
0
0
0
Net Sales
8,984.95
8,878.71
8,869.79
8,559.59
7,449.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
9.68
8.13
6.15
Other Income
46.77
35.02
18.26
31.32
3.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.29
|43.24
|15,864.06
|131.84
|1.16
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
500.75
|16.39
|14,409.28
|228.97
|1
|2,458.18
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
143.88
|27.44
|13,921.16
|98.22
|1.17
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
22.13
|0
|9,965.24
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
347.2
|35.58
|9,068.75
|93.01
|1.08
|1,994.93
|136.91
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sangita Vikash Chudiwala
Independent Director
Ravi A Dalmia
Executive Director
S N Shetty
Executive Director & CS
Ujjwala G Apte
Independent Director
Bindu Shah
Survey No 273,
Village Athola,
Dadra & Nagar Haveli - 396230
Tel: 91-0260-2642745/2642746/2643861/62
Website: http://www.jbfindia.com
Email: sec.shares@jbfmail.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
JBF Industries Limited (JBF) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on July 12, 1982 by the mind and work of Bhagirath Arya. . The Company is engaged in the manufacturing business of Polyester ...
Reports by JBF Industries Ltd
