JBF Industries Ltd Share Price Live

4.3
(4.88%)
Oct 3, 2023|03:59:32 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.3
  • Day's High4.3
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close4.1
  • Day's Low4.3
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.68
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-348.44
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)35.2
  • Div. Yield0
JBF Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

4.3

Prev. Close

4.1

Turnover(Lac.)

1.68

Day's High

4.3

Day's Low

4.3

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-348.44

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

35.2

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

JBF Industries Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

JBF Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

JBF Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:57 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 22.90%

Non-Promoter- 2.57%

Institutions: 2.50%

Non-Institutions: 74.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

JBF Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

81.87

81.87

81.87

81.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2,929.36

-2,918.72

-1,060.18

110.69

Net Worth

-2,847.49

-2,836.85

-978.31

192.56

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,205.45

2,812.9

3,501.47

3,913.32

yoy growth (%)

-21.59

-19.66

-10.52

8.17

Raw materials

-1,633.69

-2,261.05

-2,797.1

-3,121.13

As % of sales

74.07

80.38

79.88

79.75

Employee costs

-83.2

-88.36

-96.77

-86.4

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-187.17

-266.25

-162.11

55.13

Depreciation

-87.78

-94.48

-94.85

-97.1

Tax paid

-3.69

0.16

39.33

-19.5

Working capital

-175.74

-846.23

539.62

-92.62

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.59

-19.66

-10.52

8.17

Op profit growth

165.11

-55.69

-55.32

-27.13

EBIT growth

-414.82

-112.31

-50.75

-12.12

Net profit growth

-41.97

171.62

-444.59

-42.28

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

9,343.08

9,200.98

8,869.79

8,559.59

7,449.66

Excise Duty

358.13

322.27

0

0

0

Net Sales

8,984.95

8,878.71

8,869.79

8,559.59

7,449.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

9.68

8.13

6.15

Other Income

46.77

35.02

18.26

31.32

3.41

View Annually Results

JBF Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.29

43.2415,864.06131.841.161,859.457.69

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

500.75

16.3914,409.28228.9712,458.18331.15

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

143.88

27.4413,921.1698.221.172,085.9840.19

Alok Industries Ltd

ALOKINDS

22.13

09,965.24-67.750912.91-38.07

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

347.2

35.589,068.7593.011.081,994.93136.91

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT JBF Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sangita Vikash Chudiwala

Independent Director

Ravi A Dalmia

Executive Director

S N Shetty

Executive Director & CS

Ujjwala G Apte

Independent Director

Bindu Shah

Registered Office

Survey No 273,

Village Athola,

Dadra & Nagar Haveli - 396230

Tel: 91-0260-2642745/2642746/2643861/62

Website: http://www.jbfindia.com

Email: sec.shares@jbfmail.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

JBF Industries Limited (JBF) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on July 12, 1982 by the mind and work of Bhagirath Arya. . The Company is engaged in the manufacturing business of Polyester ...
Reports by JBF Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the JBF Industries Ltd share price today?

The JBF Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of JBF Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JBF Industries Ltd is ₹35.20 Cr. as of 03 Oct ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of JBF Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of JBF Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.01 as of 03 Oct ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of JBF Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JBF Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JBF Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 03 Oct ‘23

What is the CAGR of JBF Industries Ltd?

JBF Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -28.98%, 3 Years at -17.47%, 1 Year at -61.26%, 6 Month at -39.01%, 3 Month at 13.16% and 1 Month at 17.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of JBF Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of JBF Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

