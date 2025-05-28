Board Meeting 28 May 2025 20 May 2025

JBF Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Statement for quarter and year ended 31st March 2025 Audited Financial Statements for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :28.05.2025)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2025 31 Jan 2025

JBF INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial statement for the Quarter ended 31st December 2024 Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

JBF INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Resolution Professional Meeting to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 for Un-audited Financial Statement for 30th September 2024. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter & Half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024