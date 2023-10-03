iifl-logo
JBF Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.3
(4.88%)
Oct 3, 2023|03:59:32 PM

JBF Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-187.17

-266.25

-162.11

55.13

Depreciation

-87.78

-94.48

-94.85

-97.1

Tax paid

-3.69

0.16

39.33

-19.5

Working capital

-175.74

-846.23

539.62

-92.62

Other operating items

Operating

-454.38

-1,206.8

321.99

-154.1

Capital expenditure

1.46

26.36

3.67

70.79

Free cash flow

-452.92

-1,180.44

325.67

-83.3

Equity raised

608.56

2,022.49

3,017.29

2,955.4

Investing

0.14

-0.57

14.98

9.62

Financing

259.89

592.22

1,087.07

449.45

Dividends paid

0

0

0

4.09

Net in cash

415.68

1,433.69

4,445.01

3,335.25

