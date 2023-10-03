JBF Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-187.17
-266.25
-162.11
55.13
Depreciation
-87.78
-94.48
-94.85
-97.1
Tax paid
-3.69
0.16
39.33
-19.5
Working capital
-175.74
-846.23
539.62
-92.62
Other operating items
Operating
-454.38
-1,206.8
321.99
-154.1
Capital expenditure
1.46
26.36
3.67
70.79
Free cash flow
-452.92
-1,180.44
325.67
-83.3
Equity raised
608.56
2,022.49
3,017.29
2,955.4
Investing
0.14
-0.57
14.98
9.62
Financing
259.89
592.22
1,087.07
449.45
Dividends paid
0
0
0
4.09
Net in cash
415.68
1,433.69
4,445.01
3,335.25
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.