Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,205.45
2,812.9
3,501.47
3,913.32
yoy growth (%)
-21.59
-19.66
-10.52
8.17
Raw materials
-1,633.69
-2,261.05
-2,797.1
-3,121.13
As % of sales
74.07
80.38
79.88
79.75
Employee costs
-83.2
-88.36
-96.77
-86.4
As % of sales
3.77
3.14
2.76
2.2
Other costs
-355.66
-413.36
-494.46
-452.54
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.12
14.69
14.12
11.56
Operating profit
132.9
50.12
113.14
253.25
OPM
6.02
1.78
3.23
6.47
Depreciation
-87.78
-94.48
-94.85
-97.1
Interest expense
-243.02
-248.51
-306.2
-237.44
Other income
10.73
26.61
125.8
136.42
Profit before tax
-187.17
-266.25
-162.11
55.13
Taxes
-3.69
0.16
39.33
-19.5
Tax rate
1.97
-0.06
-24.26
-35.37
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-190.86
-266.09
-122.78
35.63
Exceptional items
-2.67
-67.41
0
0
Net profit
-193.53
-333.5
-122.78
35.62
yoy growth (%)
-41.97
171.62
-444.59
-42.28
NPM
-8.77
-11.85
-3.5
0.91
