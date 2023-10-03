iifl-logo
JBF Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.3
(4.88%)
Oct 3, 2023

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,205.45

2,812.9

3,501.47

3,913.32

yoy growth (%)

-21.59

-19.66

-10.52

8.17

Raw materials

-1,633.69

-2,261.05

-2,797.1

-3,121.13

As % of sales

74.07

80.38

79.88

79.75

Employee costs

-83.2

-88.36

-96.77

-86.4

As % of sales

3.77

3.14

2.76

2.2

Other costs

-355.66

-413.36

-494.46

-452.54

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.12

14.69

14.12

11.56

Operating profit

132.9

50.12

113.14

253.25

OPM

6.02

1.78

3.23

6.47

Depreciation

-87.78

-94.48

-94.85

-97.1

Interest expense

-243.02

-248.51

-306.2

-237.44

Other income

10.73

26.61

125.8

136.42

Profit before tax

-187.17

-266.25

-162.11

55.13

Taxes

-3.69

0.16

39.33

-19.5

Tax rate

1.97

-0.06

-24.26

-35.37

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-190.86

-266.09

-122.78

35.63

Exceptional items

-2.67

-67.41

0

0

Net profit

-193.53

-333.5

-122.78

35.62

yoy growth (%)

-41.97

171.62

-444.59

-42.28

NPM

-8.77

-11.85

-3.5

0.91

