JBF Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

4.3
(4.88%)
Oct 3, 2023|03:59:32 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

81.87

81.87

81.87

81.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2,929.36

-2,918.72

-1,060.18

110.69

Net Worth

-2,847.49

-2,836.85

-978.31

192.56

Minority Interest

Debt

2,473.8

2,473.79

2,583.4

2,622.04

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-373.69

-363.06

1,605.09

2,814.6

Fixed Assets

0

0

1,145.85

1,208.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

396.72

423.88

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-374.2

-363.58

-77.97

1,155.25

Inventories

0

0

264.25

336.05

Inventory Days

55.61

Sundry Debtors

5.54

8.36

361.11

310.79

Debtor Days

51.43

Other Current Assets

48.17

52.92

280.65

1,264.55

Sundry Creditors

-36.01

-32.34

-101.35

-132.95

Creditor Days

22

Other Current Liabilities

-391.9

-392.52

-882.63

-623.19

Cash

0.51

0.52

140.49

27.43

Total Assets

-373.69

-363.06

1,605.09

2,814.6

