JBF Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
81.87
81.87
81.87
81.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2,929.36
-2,918.72
-1,060.18
110.69
Net Worth
-2,847.49
-2,836.85
-978.31
192.56
Minority Interest
Debt
2,473.8
2,473.79
2,583.4
2,622.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-373.69
-363.06
1,605.09
2,814.6
Fixed Assets
0
0
1,145.85
1,208.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
396.72
423.88
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-374.2
-363.58
-77.97
1,155.25
Inventories
0
0
264.25
336.05
Inventory Days
55.61
Sundry Debtors
5.54
8.36
361.11
310.79
Debtor Days
51.43
Other Current Assets
48.17
52.92
280.65
1,264.55
Sundry Creditors
-36.01
-32.34
-101.35
-132.95
Creditor Days
22
Other Current Liabilities
-391.9
-392.52
-882.63
-623.19
Cash
0.51
0.52
140.49
27.43
Total Assets
-373.69
-363.06
1,605.09
2,814.6
