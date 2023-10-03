iifl-logo
iifl-logo

JBF Industries Ltd Key Ratios

4.3
(4.88%)
Oct 3, 2023|03:59:32 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR JBF Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.19

0

3.63

14.91

Op profit growth

-31.03

-11.99

36.65

5.23

EBIT growth

-50.55

-29.05

41.22

-5

Net profit growth

73.81

-822.38

447.35

-94.99

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.41

7.94

9.02

6.84

EBIT margin

2.1

4.31

6.08

4.46

Net profit margin

-4.34

-2.52

0.35

0.06

RoCE

1.4

3.15

5.63

5.22

RoNW

-4.34

-2.63

0.41

0.07

RoA

-0.72

-0.46

0.08

0.01

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

3.82

0.03

Dividend per share

0.5

1

2

2

Cash EPS

-89.66

-71.05

-42.09

-36.64

Book value per share

252.1

296.1

280.23

288.51

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

55.34

2,848.33

P/CEPS

-3.09

-2.57

-5.02

-2.33

P/B

1.1

0.61

0.76

0.29

EV/EBIDTA

22.75

14.91

11.22

10.33

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

-2.52

-7.02

61.75

326.93

Tax payout

5.78

30.38

-65.22

-37.63

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

80.65

69.44

53.46

46.54

Inventory days

44.61

44.07

43.14

41.89

Creditor days

-108.35

-101.09

-82.18

-64.35

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.33

-0.68

-1.19

-1.11

Net debt / equity

4.77

3.93

4.42

3.14

Net debt / op. profit

20.26

13.53

10.12

10.1

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-77.26

-73.09

-73.5

-78.02

Employee costs

-2.91

-3.09

-2.65

-1.88

Other costs

-14.4

-15.86

-14.81

-13.24

JBF Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR JBF Industries Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.