Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.19
0
3.63
14.91
Op profit growth
-31.03
-11.99
36.65
5.23
EBIT growth
-50.55
-29.05
41.22
-5
Net profit growth
73.81
-822.38
447.35
-94.99
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.41
7.94
9.02
6.84
EBIT margin
2.1
4.31
6.08
4.46
Net profit margin
-4.34
-2.52
0.35
0.06
RoCE
1.4
3.15
5.63
5.22
RoNW
-4.34
-2.63
0.41
0.07
RoA
-0.72
-0.46
0.08
0.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
3.82
0.03
Dividend per share
0.5
1
2
2
Cash EPS
-89.66
-71.05
-42.09
-36.64
Book value per share
252.1
296.1
280.23
288.51
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
55.34
2,848.33
P/CEPS
-3.09
-2.57
-5.02
-2.33
P/B
1.1
0.61
0.76
0.29
EV/EBIDTA
22.75
14.91
11.22
10.33
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
-2.52
-7.02
61.75
326.93
Tax payout
5.78
30.38
-65.22
-37.63
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
80.65
69.44
53.46
46.54
Inventory days
44.61
44.07
43.14
41.89
Creditor days
-108.35
-101.09
-82.18
-64.35
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.33
-0.68
-1.19
-1.11
Net debt / equity
4.77
3.93
4.42
3.14
Net debt / op. profit
20.26
13.53
10.12
10.1
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-77.26
-73.09
-73.5
-78.02
Employee costs
-2.91
-3.09
-2.65
-1.88
Other costs
-14.4
-15.86
-14.81
-13.24
