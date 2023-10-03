JBF Industries Ltd Management Discussions

PHYSICAL HANDOVER OF SECURED ASSETS & RELINQUISHMENT OF MANAGEMENT CONTROL TO CFM ASSET RECONSTRUCTION PRIVATE LIMITED (ASSET RECONSTRUCTION COMPANY)

As you are aware the consortium of bankers led by Bank of Baroda had filed an application with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Ahmadabad for recovery of their dues in September 2018 under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The said application has been dismissed and disposed off by the Court in April 2021.

However, on 13th August, 2021, all the lenders (except Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd) (TMB) have assigned the debts along with all the rights and interests on the secured assets to CFM Asset Reconstruction Private Limited (CFM) under the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 (SARFAESI) by executing two Assignment Agreements both dated 13th August, 2021. A total of 14 fourteen lenders aggregating approximately 99 % of the total debt of the Company have assigned their debt to an Asset Reconstruction Company called CFM Asset Reconstruction Private Limited as on 31st March, 2022.

As you are also aware, the Board of Directors are no longer in the helm of affairs of the Company w.e.f - 13th August, 2021. CFM is closely monitoring and managing the day to day plant and corporate office operations through Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, Mumbai who has been appointed as the nodal agency by CFM.

Further, to the intimation of the said assignment, CFM has also issued a demand notice under Section 13(2) of the SARFAESI Act, 2002 and the rules framed there under to recover the entire dues including principal and interest. In response to the said notice, the Company has given an "In principle consent" to handover the secured assets of the Company to CFM. Subsequently, the authorised officer of CFM has taken physical possession of secured assets of the Company on 11th November, 2021.

The Company was in receipt of Intimation for sale of secured assets by way of private treaty under the SARFAESI Act, 2002 on 11th May, 2022 to Madelin Enterprises Private Limited (MEPL).