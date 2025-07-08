JBF Industries Ltd Summary

JBF Industries Limited (JBF) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on July 12, 1982 by the mind and work of Bhagirath Arya. . The Company is engaged in the manufacturing business of Polyester Chips, Polyester Yarn and Processed Yarn. The Company started its operations as a consumer of POY for texturising yarns to become a leading supplier of POY in India and thereby further backward integrated projects in manufacturing of Polyester Chips made JBF a dominant force in India. It has plants at Mahad in the Raigad district of Maharashtra, Silvassa in the state of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and VAPI in Gujarat. JBFs commitment to the quality and customer is driven by ISO 9001 system of quality standards. JBF has also been accredited with ISO 14001 certificate for environmental management. The production of dyed yarn & fancy fabrics of the company was commenced in the year 1985. JBF had attained the corporate status by becoming public limited company in the year 1986 under the JBF Synthetics Ltd. The texturising facilities of the company were started in the year 1987 with a capacity of 3,000 TPA at Silvassa. The Company had changed its name to present one as JBF Industries Limited in the year 1989. JBF had sold its Dyes & Dye intermediate business in the year of 1993-94. The commercial production of Partially Oriented Yarn was started in June of the year 1996. During the year 2000-01, the company had embarked into a process of backward integration for production of polyester chips from PTA/DMT. JBF made its foray into SSP Chip manufacturing as a new project under the development activity in the period of 2002-03, it gave the good result to the company. The Company obtained certification under Environmental Management System in the year 2004-05, which fulfills the requirements of standard ISO 14001:1996. The Company had began its RAK plant production, a USD 90 million plant in Emirates, a joint venture with RAKIA (Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority) for setting up a world scale Polyester PET resin packaging in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. The facility was started its first production in July of the year 2007. JBF had entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CVCIGP II Clien Rosehill Ltd, Mauritius and their affiliates (which are within the structure of Citigroup Venture Capital International Growth Funds, managed by Citigroup) in the year same year 2007, whereby they hade agreed to invest a sum of USD 118 million into JBF Global Pte Ltd., Singapore, subsidiary of the company by way of fully convertible securities.The BOD of the company had approved the take over of assets of Microsynth Fabrics (India) Ltd in November of the year 2007, also considered the scheme of amalgamation of Microsynth Fabrics (India) into JBF Industries as of March of the year 2008. The Company issued 182450 equity shares to the shareholders of Microsynth Fabrics (India) Ltd., through merger with the Company, which were listed on BSE & NSE on 13 March, 2009 and 17 March, 2009, respectively. The Company embarked in expansion of its Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY) and other Polyster Yarn capacities by 72,000 Tons Per Annum in 2009.The Company signed MOU with Oman Oil Company (part of Oman Refinery) owned by Government of Oman for setting up a 1.2 Million (12 Lacs) Tonnes per annum Purified Terephthalic Acid - PTA plant at Oman as a Joint Venture in 2010. The Company issued 52,90,471 equity shares @ Rs 157.15 per share under Qualified Institutions Placement issue on 30th September, 2010.During the year 2010-11 the company completed, by way of debottlenecking and expansion, increase in capacity for both PolyesterChips as well as Polyester POY, whose current capacity of chips stands at around 608,800 Tonnes per annum and for POY at around 245,000 Tonnes per annum. During the year 2010-11, it completed debottlenecking activities at JBF RAK, U.A.E. plant, thereby taking thecapacity up to 450,000 Tonnes per annum for Chips.JBF Petrochemicals Ltd earlier which was subsidiary company of JBF Industries Ltd, became subsidiary company of JBF Global Pte Ltd by virtue of issue of equity shares in favour of JBF Global Pte Ltd by JBF Petrochemicals Ltd in 2013. During year 2015-16, Company had issued and allotted 16374370 Equity Shares of 10/- each to KKR Juptier Investors Pte. Ltd. at premium of 290/- per share aggregating to 300 per equity share and the said shares were listed on BSE Ltd., and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.JBF RAK LLCs (JBF RAK) plant located at Ras Al-Khaimah in U.A.E, a subsidiary of JBF Global Pte Ltd, partially resumed commercialoperations in the month of April 2021.