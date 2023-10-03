iifl-logo
JBF Industries Ltd Directors Report

A Statement containing necessary information as required under section 134(6) of the Companies Act , 2013 The relevant information is given below:-

A . POWER & FUEL CONSUMPTION

For the year Ended 31.03.2024 For the year Ended 31.03.2023
1. Electricity
Purchased Units (in thousands) NA 1,44,997
Total Amount ( in Crores) NA 94.69
Rate / per unit ( ) NA 6.53
2. Furnace Oil
Consumed ( Kgs in thousands) NA 5.84
Total Amount ( in Crores) NA 0.08
Rate/ per kg ( ) NA 139.04
3. Light Diesel Oil & HSD
Consumed ( Ltrs in thousands) NA 44.58
Total Amount (Rs in Crores) NA 0.40
Rate/ per Ltr ( ) NA 90.32
4. Natural Gas
Consumed (Gcal) NA 1,373.83
Total Amount ( in Crores) NA 1.09
Rate/ per Gcal ( ) NA 7,935.40
5. Coal
Consumed (MTI) NA 48,479
Total Amount ( in Crores) NA 68.43
Rate/ per MT ( ) NA 14,116.20

B. CONSUMPTION PER UNIT OF PRODUCTION

For the year Ended 31.03.2024 For the year Ended 31.03.2023
1.Electricity (kwh /Ton of Product)
a) Polyester Chips NA 131
b) Polyester Filament Yarn (POY) NA 443
c) Polyester Processed Yarn NA 2,184
2. Furnace Oil (Kgs/Ton of Product)
a) Polyester Chips NA 0.00
b) Polyester Filament Yarn (POY) NA 0.19
3. Light Diesel Oil & HSD
(Ltrs/Ton of Product)
a) Polyester Chips NA 0.05
b) Polyester Filament Yarn (POY) NA 0.31
c) Polyester Processed Yarn NA 0.00
4. Natural Gas (Gcal/Ton of Product)
a) Polyester Chips NA 0.00
5. Coal (Kgs/ Ton of Product)
a) Polyester Chips NA 130.76

Manufacturing operations of the company has been discontinued in FY 2022-23, therefore above information is not applicable in FY 2023-24.

