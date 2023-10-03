A Statement containing necessary information as required under section 134(6) of the Companies Act , 2013 The relevant information is given below:-

A . POWER & FUEL CONSUMPTION

For the year Ended 31.03.2024 For the year Ended 31.03.2023 1. Electricity Purchased Units (in thousands) NA 1,44,997 Total Amount ( in Crores) NA 94.69 Rate / per unit ( ) NA 6.53 2. Furnace Oil Consumed ( Kgs in thousands) NA 5.84 Total Amount ( in Crores) NA 0.08 Rate/ per kg ( ) NA 139.04 3. Light Diesel Oil & HSD Consumed ( Ltrs in thousands) NA 44.58 Total Amount (Rs in Crores) NA 0.40 Rate/ per Ltr ( ) NA 90.32 4. Natural Gas Consumed (Gcal) NA 1,373.83 Total Amount ( in Crores) NA 1.09 Rate/ per Gcal ( ) NA 7,935.40 5. Coal Consumed (MTI) NA 48,479 Total Amount ( in Crores) NA 68.43 Rate/ per MT ( ) NA 14,116.20

B. CONSUMPTION PER UNIT OF PRODUCTION

For the year Ended 31.03.2024 For the year Ended 31.03.2023 1.Electricity (kwh /Ton of Product) a) Polyester Chips NA 131 b) Polyester Filament Yarn (POY) NA 443 c) Polyester Processed Yarn NA 2,184 2. Furnace Oil (Kgs/Ton of Product) a) Polyester Chips NA 0.00 b) Polyester Filament Yarn (POY) NA 0.19 3. Light Diesel Oil & HSD (Ltrs/Ton of Product) a) Polyester Chips NA 0.05 b) Polyester Filament Yarn (POY) NA 0.31 c) Polyester Processed Yarn NA 0.00 4. Natural Gas (Gcal/Ton of Product) a) Polyester Chips NA 0.00 5. Coal (Kgs/ Ton of Product) a) Polyester Chips NA 130.76

Manufacturing operations of the company has been discontinued in FY 2022-23, therefore above information is not applicable in FY 2023-24.