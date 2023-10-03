A Statement containing necessary information as required under section 134(6) of the Companies Act , 2013 The relevant information is given below:-
A . POWER & FUEL CONSUMPTION
|For the year Ended 31.03.2024
|For the year Ended 31.03.2023
|1. Electricity
|Purchased Units (in thousands)
|NA
|1,44,997
|Total Amount ( in Crores)
|NA
|94.69
|Rate / per unit ( )
|NA
|6.53
|2. Furnace Oil
|Consumed ( Kgs in thousands)
|NA
|5.84
|Total Amount ( in Crores)
|NA
|0.08
|Rate/ per kg ( )
|NA
|139.04
|3. Light Diesel Oil & HSD
|Consumed ( Ltrs in thousands)
|NA
|44.58
|Total Amount (Rs in Crores)
|NA
|0.40
|Rate/ per Ltr ( )
|NA
|90.32
|4. Natural Gas
|Consumed (Gcal)
|NA
|1,373.83
|Total Amount ( in Crores)
|NA
|1.09
|Rate/ per Gcal ( )
|NA
|7,935.40
|5. Coal
|Consumed (MTI)
|NA
|48,479
|Total Amount ( in Crores)
|NA
|68.43
|Rate/ per MT ( )
|NA
|14,116.20
B. CONSUMPTION PER UNIT OF PRODUCTION
|For the year Ended 31.03.2024
|For the year Ended 31.03.2023
|1.Electricity (kwh /Ton of Product)
|a) Polyester Chips
|NA
|131
|b) Polyester Filament Yarn (POY)
|NA
|443
|c) Polyester Processed Yarn
|NA
|2,184
|2. Furnace Oil (Kgs/Ton of Product)
|a) Polyester Chips
|NA
|0.00
|b) Polyester Filament Yarn (POY)
|NA
|0.19
|3. Light Diesel Oil & HSD
|(Ltrs/Ton of Product)
|a) Polyester Chips
|NA
|0.05
|b) Polyester Filament Yarn (POY)
|NA
|0.31
|c) Polyester Processed Yarn
|NA
|0.00
|4. Natural Gas (Gcal/Ton of Product)
|a) Polyester Chips
|NA
|0.00
|5. Coal (Kgs/ Ton of Product)
|a) Polyester Chips
|NA
|130.76
Manufacturing operations of the company has been discontinued in FY 2022-23, therefore above information is not applicable in FY 2023-24.
