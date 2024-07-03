Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹58.88
Prev. Close₹57.78
Turnover(Lac.)₹98.92
Day's High₹58.88
Day's Low₹54.4
52 Week's High₹71.71
52 Week's Low₹37.5
Book Value₹63.67
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)377.8
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
32.42
32.42
32.42
15.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
347.25
373.06
411.19
280.88
Net Worth
379.67
405.48
443.61
296.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
859.63
924.97
892.03
868.45
yoy growth (%)
-7.06
3.69
2.71
12.63
Raw materials
-594.64
-649.58
-608.17
-631.05
As % of sales
69.17
70.22
68.17
72.66
Employee costs
-79.13
-87.74
-82.25
-54.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-12.45
0.23
7.63
14.45
Depreciation
-28.09
-28.31
-28.23
-29.57
Tax paid
1.9
-0.03
-0.29
-3.24
Working capital
-108.39
16.98
72.4
50.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.06
3.69
2.71
12.63
Op profit growth
-11.19
-13.69
1.71
-7.12
EBIT growth
-32.04
1.07
10.74
-9.08
Net profit growth
-5,401.75
-97.28
-34.49
-39.6
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
923.52
1,045.68
1,560.24
1,018.54
1,133.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
923.52
1,045.68
1,560.24
1,018.54
1,133.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
27.24
14.07
6.05
5.18
18.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
S V Arumugam
Independent Non Exe. Director
K R Thillainathan
Independent Non Exe. Director
S Palaniswami
Non Executive Director
K Sadhasivam
Independent Non Exe. Director
S Sihamani
Independent Director
C Sivasamy
Independent Director
K P Ramakrishnan
Independent Director
Priya Bhansali
Additional Director
T Rajkumar
Non Executive Director
S K Sundararaman
Independent Director
Sadhana Vidhya Shankar
Reports by Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd
Summary
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Limited was incorporated on July 10, 1989 with the name Shiva Textiles (CBT) Limited . On October 11, 1991, the name of the company was changed from Shiva Textiles (CBT) Ltd to Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Limited. Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd, a part of Coimbatore based Bannari Amman Group, is engaged in manufacture of cotton yarn, woven and coated fabrics. The company is also engaged in wind power generation. The Companys principal line of business is manufacturing and marketing of Cotton Yarn, Woven and Knitted fabrics, Home Textiles, Knitted Garments and Processing of fabrics. The Company has 2 spinning units near Dindigul, Tamil Nadu with an installed capacity of 145440 spindles, Weaving and Home Textiles units at Karanampettai near Palladam with an installed capacity of 153 looms, Processingunit at SIPCOT, Perundurai with an installed capacity to process 5400 tonnes of fabric per annum, Knitting unit at Karanampettai near Palladam with installed capacity to produce 7200 tonnes of knitted fabric per annum, Garment units at Palladam Hi-tech weaving park and 27 Windmills with an installed capacity of 23.40 MW green power which is entirely used for captive consumption. The company has 4 windmills of 1250 KVA each totaling 5 MW in Radhapuram Taluk, Tirunelveli District, Tamilnadu and 23 Nos Windmills, each of 800 KW capacity totaling 18.40 MW capacity in Dharapuram Taluk, Tiruppur District and Palani Taluk, Dindigul District, Tamilnadu. The t
Read More
The Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹54.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹377.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd is 0 and 0.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹37.5 and ₹71.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.56%, 3 Years at -10.11%, 1 Year at 18.52%, 6 Month at 19.18%, 3 Month at -2.84% and 1 Month at 6.51%.
