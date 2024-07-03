Summary

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Limited was incorporated on July 10, 1989 with the name Shiva Textiles (CBT) Limited . On October 11, 1991, the name of the company was changed from Shiva Textiles (CBT) Ltd to Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Limited. Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd, a part of Coimbatore based Bannari Amman Group, is engaged in manufacture of cotton yarn, woven and coated fabrics. The company is also engaged in wind power generation. The Companys principal line of business is manufacturing and marketing of Cotton Yarn, Woven and Knitted fabrics, Home Textiles, Knitted Garments and Processing of fabrics. The Company has 2 spinning units near Dindigul, Tamil Nadu with an installed capacity of 145440 spindles, Weaving and Home Textiles units at Karanampettai near Palladam with an installed capacity of 153 looms, Processingunit at SIPCOT, Perundurai with an installed capacity to process 5400 tonnes of fabric per annum, Knitting unit at Karanampettai near Palladam with installed capacity to produce 7200 tonnes of knitted fabric per annum, Garment units at Palladam Hi-tech weaving park and 27 Windmills with an installed capacity of 23.40 MW green power which is entirely used for captive consumption. The company has 4 windmills of 1250 KVA each totaling 5 MW in Radhapuram Taluk, Tirunelveli District, Tamilnadu and 23 Nos Windmills, each of 800 KW capacity totaling 18.40 MW capacity in Dharapuram Taluk, Tiruppur District and Palani Taluk, Dindigul District, Tamilnadu. The t

