Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd Share Price

54.7
(-5.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:44:47 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open58.88
  • Day's High58.88
  • 52 Wk High71.71
  • Prev. Close57.78
  • Day's Low54.4
  • 52 Wk Low 37.5
  • Turnover (lac)98.92
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value63.67
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)377.8
  • Div. Yield0
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

58.88

Prev. Close

57.78

Turnover(Lac.)

98.92

Day's High

58.88

Day's Low

54.4

52 Week's High

71.71

52 Week's Low

37.5

Book Value

63.67

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

377.8

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd Corporate Action

21 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jul, 2024

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.33%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 44.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

32.42

32.42

32.42

15.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

347.25

373.06

411.19

280.88

Net Worth

379.67

405.48

443.61

296.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

859.63

924.97

892.03

868.45

yoy growth (%)

-7.06

3.69

2.71

12.63

Raw materials

-594.64

-649.58

-608.17

-631.05

As % of sales

69.17

70.22

68.17

72.66

Employee costs

-79.13

-87.74

-82.25

-54.19

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-12.45

0.23

7.63

14.45

Depreciation

-28.09

-28.31

-28.23

-29.57

Tax paid

1.9

-0.03

-0.29

-3.24

Working capital

-108.39

16.98

72.4

50.82

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.06

3.69

2.71

12.63

Op profit growth

-11.19

-13.69

1.71

-7.12

EBIT growth

-32.04

1.07

10.74

-9.08

Net profit growth

-5,401.75

-97.28

-34.49

-39.6

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

923.52

1,045.68

1,560.24

1,018.54

1,133.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

923.52

1,045.68

1,560.24

1,018.54

1,133.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

27.24

14.07

6.05

5.18

18.5

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

S V Arumugam

Independent Non Exe. Director

K R Thillainathan

Independent Non Exe. Director

S Palaniswami

Non Executive Director

K Sadhasivam

Independent Non Exe. Director

S Sihamani

Independent Director

C Sivasamy

Independent Director

K P Ramakrishnan

Independent Director

Priya Bhansali

Additional Director

T Rajkumar

Non Executive Director

S K Sundararaman

Independent Director

Sadhana Vidhya Shankar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd

Summary

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Limited was incorporated on July 10, 1989 with the name Shiva Textiles (CBT) Limited . On October 11, 1991, the name of the company was changed from Shiva Textiles (CBT) Ltd to Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Limited. Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd, a part of Coimbatore based Bannari Amman Group, is engaged in manufacture of cotton yarn, woven and coated fabrics. The company is also engaged in wind power generation. The Companys principal line of business is manufacturing and marketing of Cotton Yarn, Woven and Knitted fabrics, Home Textiles, Knitted Garments and Processing of fabrics. The Company has 2 spinning units near Dindigul, Tamil Nadu with an installed capacity of 145440 spindles, Weaving and Home Textiles units at Karanampettai near Palladam with an installed capacity of 153 looms, Processingunit at SIPCOT, Perundurai with an installed capacity to process 5400 tonnes of fabric per annum, Knitting unit at Karanampettai near Palladam with installed capacity to produce 7200 tonnes of knitted fabric per annum, Garment units at Palladam Hi-tech weaving park and 27 Windmills with an installed capacity of 23.40 MW green power which is entirely used for captive consumption. The company has 4 windmills of 1250 KVA each totaling 5 MW in Radhapuram Taluk, Tirunelveli District, Tamilnadu and 23 Nos Windmills, each of 800 KW capacity totaling 18.40 MW capacity in Dharapuram Taluk, Tiruppur District and Palani Taluk, Dindigul District, Tamilnadu. The t
Company FAQs

What is the Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd share price today?

The Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹54.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹377.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd is 0 and 0.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹37.5 and ₹71.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd?

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.56%, 3 Years at -10.11%, 1 Year at 18.52%, 6 Month at 19.18%, 3 Month at -2.84% and 1 Month at 6.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.33 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 44.65 %

