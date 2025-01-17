Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.17
12.5
8.44
12.54
Op profit growth
-19.39
-0.27
-4.17
5.03
EBIT growth
-39.09
15.41
0.99
5.19
Net profit growth
-553.73
-72.35
-56.52
3.27
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.61
8.48
9.57
10.83
EBIT margin
4.9
7.23
7.05
7.57
Net profit margin
-1.08
0.21
0.87
2.17
RoCE
4.96
7.52
6.95
7.97
RoNW
-0.89
0.19
0.75
1.85
RoA
-0.27
0.05
0.21
0.57
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-3.3
3.75
6.2
7.3
Dividend per share
0
0
1.6
1.8
Cash EPS
-13.88
-19.17
-14.31
-7.31
Book value per share
95.82
198.25
187.18
180.62
Valuation ratios
P/E
-11.91
5.8
12.42
15.46
P/CEPS
-2.83
-1.13
-5.38
-15.42
P/B
0.41
0.1
0.41
0.62
EV/EBIDTA
9.16
6.53
10.36
10.62
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-13.68
-41.15
-15.47
-19.03
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
54.93
46.78
37.92
35.85
Inventory days
104.94
104.07
93.73
79.22
Creditor days
-53.56
-46.3
-30.91
-8.69
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.8
-1.13
-1.18
-1.54
Net debt / equity
1.87
2.06
2.32
1.87
Net debt / op. profit
7.3
6.69
7.1
5.3
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-67.05
-67.12
-66.91
-70.11
Employee costs
-12.04
-12.57
-11.21
-7.46
Other costs
-13.28
-11.8
-12.3
-11.58
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.