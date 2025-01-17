iifl-logo-icon 1
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd Key Ratios

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.17

12.5

8.44

12.54

Op profit growth

-19.39

-0.27

-4.17

5.03

EBIT growth

-39.09

15.41

0.99

5.19

Net profit growth

-553.73

-72.35

-56.52

3.27

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.61

8.48

9.57

10.83

EBIT margin

4.9

7.23

7.05

7.57

Net profit margin

-1.08

0.21

0.87

2.17

RoCE

4.96

7.52

6.95

7.97

RoNW

-0.89

0.19

0.75

1.85

RoA

-0.27

0.05

0.21

0.57

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-3.3

3.75

6.2

7.3

Dividend per share

0

0

1.6

1.8

Cash EPS

-13.88

-19.17

-14.31

-7.31

Book value per share

95.82

198.25

187.18

180.62

Valuation ratios

P/E

-11.91

5.8

12.42

15.46

P/CEPS

-2.83

-1.13

-5.38

-15.42

P/B

0.41

0.1

0.41

0.62

EV/EBIDTA

9.16

6.53

10.36

10.62

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-13.68

-41.15

-15.47

-19.03

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

54.93

46.78

37.92

35.85

Inventory days

104.94

104.07

93.73

79.22

Creditor days

-53.56

-46.3

-30.91

-8.69

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.8

-1.13

-1.18

-1.54

Net debt / equity

1.87

2.06

2.32

1.87

Net debt / op. profit

7.3

6.69

7.1

5.3

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-67.05

-67.12

-66.91

-70.11

Employee costs

-12.04

-12.57

-11.21

-7.46

Other costs

-13.28

-11.8

-12.3

-11.58

