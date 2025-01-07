Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
859.63
924.97
892.03
868.45
yoy growth (%)
-7.06
3.69
2.71
12.63
Raw materials
-594.64
-649.58
-608.17
-631.05
As % of sales
69.17
70.22
68.17
72.66
Employee costs
-79.13
-87.74
-82.25
-54.19
As % of sales
9.2
9.48
9.22
6.24
Other costs
-119.23
-112.62
-114.67
-97.72
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.87
12.17
12.85
11.25
Operating profit
66.63
75.03
86.93
85.47
OPM
7.75
8.11
9.74
9.84
Depreciation
-28.09
-28.31
-28.23
-29.57
Interest expense
-56.75
-64.95
-56.86
-43.79
Other income
5.76
18.47
5.79
2.34
Profit before tax
-12.45
0.23
7.63
14.45
Taxes
1.9
-0.03
-0.29
-3.24
Tax rate
-15.28
-15.28
-3.87
-22.46
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-10.55
0.19
7.33
11.2
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-10.55
0.19
7.33
11.2
yoy growth (%)
-5,401.75
-97.28
-34.49
-39.6
NPM
-1.22
0.02
0.82
1.29
