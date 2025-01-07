iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

55.16
(1.53%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:44:49 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

859.63

924.97

892.03

868.45

yoy growth (%)

-7.06

3.69

2.71

12.63

Raw materials

-594.64

-649.58

-608.17

-631.05

As % of sales

69.17

70.22

68.17

72.66

Employee costs

-79.13

-87.74

-82.25

-54.19

As % of sales

9.2

9.48

9.22

6.24

Other costs

-119.23

-112.62

-114.67

-97.72

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.87

12.17

12.85

11.25

Operating profit

66.63

75.03

86.93

85.47

OPM

7.75

8.11

9.74

9.84

Depreciation

-28.09

-28.31

-28.23

-29.57

Interest expense

-56.75

-64.95

-56.86

-43.79

Other income

5.76

18.47

5.79

2.34

Profit before tax

-12.45

0.23

7.63

14.45

Taxes

1.9

-0.03

-0.29

-3.24

Tax rate

-15.28

-15.28

-3.87

-22.46

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-10.55

0.19

7.33

11.2

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-10.55

0.19

7.33

11.2

yoy growth (%)

-5,401.75

-97.28

-34.49

-39.6

NPM

-1.22

0.02

0.82

1.29

Bannari Amm Spg. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.