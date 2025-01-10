Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
32.42
32.42
32.42
15.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
347.25
373.06
411.19
280.88
Net Worth
379.67
405.48
443.61
296.63
Minority Interest
Debt
507.05
566.08
431.99
503.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
98.13
96.61
93.49
85.04
Total Liabilities
984.85
1,068.17
969.09
884.77
Fixed Assets
490.41
507.62
536.28
541.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.85
32.32
28.12
26.45
Deferred Tax Asset Net
84.71
72.79
54.36
59.73
Networking Capital
397.88
448.91
338.6
247.78
Inventories
211.48
284.28
213.96
181.39
Inventory Days
77.01
Sundry Debtors
169.16
182.74
176.21
129.06
Debtor Days
54.79
Other Current Assets
170
116.02
72.25
55.79
Sundry Creditors
-100.32
-103.92
-85.1
-96.51
Creditor Days
40.97
Other Current Liabilities
-52.44
-30.21
-38.72
-21.95
Cash
7.99
6.52
11.73
8.81
Total Assets
984.84
1,068.16
969.09
884.76
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.