Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

54.33
(-5.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Bannari Amm Spg. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-12.45

0.23

7.63

14.45

Depreciation

-28.09

-28.31

-28.23

-29.57

Tax paid

1.9

-0.03

-0.29

-3.24

Working capital

-108.39

16.98

72.4

50.82

Other operating items

Operating

-147.03

-11.13

51.5

32.44

Capital expenditure

-10.03

4.05

52.1

-214.18

Free cash flow

-157.06

-7.08

103.6

-181.73

Equity raised

582.4

567.9

542.97

515.97

Investing

0

-0.86

2.29

-2

Financing

-57.59

2.07

160.71

220.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

367.75

562.01

809.57

552.6

