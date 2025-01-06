Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-12.45
0.23
7.63
14.45
Depreciation
-28.09
-28.31
-28.23
-29.57
Tax paid
1.9
-0.03
-0.29
-3.24
Working capital
-108.39
16.98
72.4
50.82
Other operating items
Operating
-147.03
-11.13
51.5
32.44
Capital expenditure
-10.03
4.05
52.1
-214.18
Free cash flow
-157.06
-7.08
103.6
-181.73
Equity raised
582.4
567.9
542.97
515.97
Investing
0
-0.86
2.29
-2
Financing
-57.59
2.07
160.71
220.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
367.75
562.01
809.57
552.6
