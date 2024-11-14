|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|21 Dec 2024
|21 Dec 2024
|Approval of Draft Letter of Offer for issue of equity shares upto an amount of Rs. 50 Crores on rights basis to the existing Shareholders of the company. In priniciple approval for formation of a Wholly owned subsidiary for the Company.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|BANNARI AMMAN SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.9.2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 14.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|Intimation of allotment of 42,25,806 Convertible equity warrants of face value of Rs.5/- each on a preferential basis to Promoter and Non-Promoter.
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|BANNARI AMMAN SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the raising of funds by issue of Equity Shares or any other financial instruments convertible into Equity Shares by way of preferential Allotment or Private Placement. Raising of funds - Issue of warrants - Preferential offer and Appointment of Directors - Outcome of the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|BANNARI AMMAN SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.6.2024. SUBMISSION OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS - LIMITED REVIEW REPORT - FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.6.2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|BANNARI AMMAN SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31.3.2024. Please take on record the recommendation of Dividend if any for the financial year 2023-2024 will be considered at the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 29th May 2024. The Board of Directors have not recommended any dividend for the year ended 2023-24. Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31.3.2024. The Board of Directors have not recommended any dividend for the year ended 2023-24. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor, Cost Auditor and Internal Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|BANNARI AMMAN SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. SUBMISSION OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS - LIMITED REVIEW REPORT - FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
