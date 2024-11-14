iifl-logo-icon 1
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd Board Meeting

47.55
(-3.74%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Bannari Amm Spg. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting21 Dec 202421 Dec 2024
Approval of Draft Letter of Offer for issue of equity shares upto an amount of Rs. 50 Crores on rights basis to the existing Shareholders of the company. In priniciple approval for formation of a Wholly owned subsidiary for the Company.
Board Meeting14 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
BANNARI AMMAN SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.9.2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 14.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting4 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Intimation of allotment of 42,25,806 Convertible equity warrants of face value of Rs.5/- each on a preferential basis to Promoter and Non-Promoter.
Board Meeting3 Sep 202426 Aug 2024
BANNARI AMMAN SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the raising of funds by issue of Equity Shares or any other financial instruments convertible into Equity Shares by way of preferential Allotment or Private Placement. Raising of funds - Issue of warrants - Preferential offer and Appointment of Directors - Outcome of the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
BANNARI AMMAN SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.6.2024. SUBMISSION OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS - LIMITED REVIEW REPORT - FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.6.2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
BANNARI AMMAN SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31.3.2024. Please take on record the recommendation of Dividend if any for the financial year 2023-2024 will be considered at the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 29th May 2024. The Board of Directors have not recommended any dividend for the year ended 2023-24. Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31.3.2024. The Board of Directors have not recommended any dividend for the year ended 2023-24. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor, Cost Auditor and Internal Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
BANNARI AMMAN SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. SUBMISSION OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS - LIMITED REVIEW REPORT - FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

