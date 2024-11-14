Board Meeting 21 Dec 2024 21 Dec 2024

Approval of Draft Letter of Offer for issue of equity shares upto an amount of Rs. 50 Crores on rights basis to the existing Shareholders of the company. In priniciple approval for formation of a Wholly owned subsidiary for the Company.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

BANNARI AMMAN SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.9.2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 14.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Intimation of allotment of 42,25,806 Convertible equity warrants of face value of Rs.5/- each on a preferential basis to Promoter and Non-Promoter.

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 26 Aug 2024

BANNARI AMMAN SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the raising of funds by issue of Equity Shares or any other financial instruments convertible into Equity Shares by way of preferential Allotment or Private Placement. Raising of funds - Issue of warrants - Preferential offer and Appointment of Directors - Outcome of the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

BANNARI AMMAN SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.6.2024. SUBMISSION OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS - LIMITED REVIEW REPORT - FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.6.2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

BANNARI AMMAN SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31.3.2024. Please take on record the recommendation of Dividend if any for the financial year 2023-2024 will be considered at the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 29th May 2024. The Board of Directors have not recommended any dividend for the year ended 2023-24. Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31.3.2024. The Board of Directors have not recommended any dividend for the year ended 2023-24. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor, Cost Auditor and Internal Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024