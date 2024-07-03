Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹5.6
Prev. Close₹5.48
Turnover(Lac.)₹430.89
Day's High₹6.02
Day's Low₹5.52
52 Week's High₹6.24
52 Week's Low₹2.7
Book Value₹3.6
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)172.66
P/E22.83
EPS0.24
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
60.72
31.98
31.98
10.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.13
22.43
17.76
32.68
Net Worth
103.85
54.41
49.74
42.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
259.09
265.16
242.72
190.42
yoy growth (%)
-2.29
9.24
27.46
4.33
Raw materials
-243.85
-238.15
-213.93
-164.53
As % of sales
94.11
89.81
88.14
86.4
Employee costs
-6.15
-8.68
-8.4
-4.97
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.35
5.77
5.06
4.95
Depreciation
-1.24
-1.07
-1.04
-0.8
Tax paid
-1.1
-1.33
-1.76
-1.56
Working capital
18.05
6.89
19.01
8.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.29
9.24
27.46
4.33
Op profit growth
-62.7
30.53
1.12
38.92
EBIT growth
-38.97
16.01
12.69
41.73
Net profit growth
-94.34
34.46
-2.49
102.98
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
458.7
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
458.7
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
15.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Bhavik Suryakant Parikh
Whole-time Director
Nilaybhai Jagdishbhai Vora
Director
Purvi Bhavin Parikh
Independent Director
Yogesh Kanhiyalal Vaidya
Independent Director
Bharatbhai Samjibhai Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Faruk H Diwan
Independent Director
Rajatkumar Dineshbhai patel
Reports by Globe Textiles (India) Ltd
Summary
Globe Textiles (India) Limited was originally incorporated on October 04, 1995 as Swaroop Financial Services Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. Later, the name of the Company was changed to Globe Textile (India) Private Limited dated May 23, 2006 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Ahmedabad pursuant to change in name of the Company. Further, Company name was changed to Globe Textiles (India) Private Limited. Later, Company converted into Public Limited Company and name was changed to Globe Textiles (India) Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated March 22, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Ahmedabad. Since 1995, the Company has been a leader in the textile industry, offering innovative and tailor-made products. From fiber to fashion, it prioritize sustainability and customer satisfaction, delivering a diverse portfolio of yarns, fabrics, home textiles, and garments. Company is primarily involved in textiles trading and manufacturing all types of garments and clothing accessories .The Company is manufacturing face mask from denim & printed fabric as an essential for protection against the dust and virus. A denim face mask is reusable and fits properly on the face. The Company is also having face mask with hair band for girls in their products portfolio. The company is manufacturing PPE Suit in the times when it is very important to take extreme care of health due to risk of Corona virus, p
Read More
The Globe Textiles India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Globe Textiles India Ltd is ₹172.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Globe Textiles India Ltd is 22.83 and 1.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Globe Textiles India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Globe Textiles India Ltd is ₹2.7 and ₹6.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Globe Textiles India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.01%, 3 Years at -24.09%, 1 Year at 65.06%, 6 Month at 59.77%, 3 Month at 8.30% and 1 Month at 14.64%.
