Globe Textiles (India) Ltd Share Price

5.75
(4.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 5.6
  Day's High 6.02
  52 Wk High 6.24
  Prev. Close 5.48
  Day's Low 5.52
  52 Wk Low 2.7
  Turnover (lac) 430.89
  P/E 22.83
  Face Value 2
  Book Value 3.6
  EPS 0.24
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 172.66
  Div. Yield 0
No Records Found

Globe Textiles (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

5.6

Prev. Close

5.48

Turnover(Lac.)

430.89

Day's High

6.02

Day's Low

5.52

52 Week's High

6.24

52 Week's Low

2.7

Book Value

3.6

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

172.66

P/E

22.83

EPS

0.24

Divi. Yield

0

Globe Textiles (India) Ltd Corporate Action

1 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

22 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

22 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

Globe Textiles (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Globe Textiles (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.10%

Non-Promoter- 57.89%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 57.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Globe Textiles (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

60.72

31.98

31.98

10.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

43.13

22.43

17.76

32.68

Net Worth

103.85

54.41

49.74

42.76

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

259.09

265.16

242.72

190.42

yoy growth (%)

-2.29

9.24

27.46

4.33

Raw materials

-243.85

-238.15

-213.93

-164.53

As % of sales

94.11

89.81

88.14

86.4

Employee costs

-6.15

-8.68

-8.4

-4.97

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.35

5.77

5.06

4.95

Depreciation

-1.24

-1.07

-1.04

-0.8

Tax paid

-1.1

-1.33

-1.76

-1.56

Working capital

18.05

6.89

19.01

8.11

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.29

9.24

27.46

4.33

Op profit growth

-62.7

30.53

1.12

38.92

EBIT growth

-38.97

16.01

12.69

41.73

Net profit growth

-94.34

34.46

-2.49

102.98

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

458.7

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

458.7

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

15.72

Globe Textiles (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Globe Textiles (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Bhavik Suryakant Parikh

Whole-time Director

Nilaybhai Jagdishbhai Vora

Director

Purvi Bhavin Parikh

Independent Director

Yogesh Kanhiyalal Vaidya

Independent Director

Bharatbhai Samjibhai Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Faruk H Diwan

Independent Director

Rajatkumar Dineshbhai patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Globe Textiles (India) Ltd

Summary

Globe Textiles (India) Limited was originally incorporated on October 04, 1995 as Swaroop Financial Services Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. Later, the name of the Company was changed to Globe Textile (India) Private Limited dated May 23, 2006 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Ahmedabad pursuant to change in name of the Company. Further, Company name was changed to Globe Textiles (India) Private Limited. Later, Company converted into Public Limited Company and name was changed to Globe Textiles (India) Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated March 22, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Ahmedabad. Since 1995, the Company has been a leader in the textile industry, offering innovative and tailor-made products. From fiber to fashion, it prioritize sustainability and customer satisfaction, delivering a diverse portfolio of yarns, fabrics, home textiles, and garments. Company is primarily involved in textiles trading and manufacturing all types of garments and clothing accessories .The Company is manufacturing face mask from denim & printed fabric as an essential for protection against the dust and virus. A denim face mask is reusable and fits properly on the face. The Company is also having face mask with hair band for girls in their products portfolio. The company is manufacturing PPE Suit in the times when it is very important to take extreme care of health due to risk of Corona virus, p
Company FAQs

What is the Globe Textiles India Ltd share price today?

The Globe Textiles India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Globe Textiles India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Globe Textiles India Ltd is ₹172.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Globe Textiles India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Globe Textiles India Ltd is 22.83 and 1.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Globe Textiles India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Globe Textiles India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Globe Textiles India Ltd is ₹2.7 and ₹6.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Globe Textiles India Ltd?

Globe Textiles India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.01%, 3 Years at -24.09%, 1 Year at 65.06%, 6 Month at 59.77%, 3 Month at 8.30% and 1 Month at 14.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Globe Textiles India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Globe Textiles India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.11 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 57.89 %

