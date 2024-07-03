Summary

Globe Textiles (India) Limited was originally incorporated on October 04, 1995 as Swaroop Financial Services Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. Later, the name of the Company was changed to Globe Textile (India) Private Limited dated May 23, 2006 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Ahmedabad pursuant to change in name of the Company. Further, Company name was changed to Globe Textiles (India) Private Limited. Later, Company converted into Public Limited Company and name was changed to Globe Textiles (India) Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated March 22, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Ahmedabad. Since 1995, the Company has been a leader in the textile industry, offering innovative and tailor-made products. From fiber to fashion, it prioritize sustainability and customer satisfaction, delivering a diverse portfolio of yarns, fabrics, home textiles, and garments. Company is primarily involved in textiles trading and manufacturing all types of garments and clothing accessories .The Company is manufacturing face mask from denim & printed fabric as an essential for protection against the dust and virus. A denim face mask is reusable and fits properly on the face. The Company is also having face mask with hair band for girls in their products portfolio. The company is manufacturing PPE Suit in the times when it is very important to take extreme care of health due to risk of Corona virus, p

