Globe Textiles (India) Ltd Summary

Globe Textiles (India) Limited was originally incorporated on October 04, 1995 as Swaroop Financial Services Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. Later, the name of the Company was changed to Globe Textile (India) Private Limited dated May 23, 2006 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Ahmedabad pursuant to change in name of the Company. Further, Company name was changed to Globe Textiles (India) Private Limited. Later, Company converted into Public Limited Company and name was changed to Globe Textiles (India) Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated March 22, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Ahmedabad. Since 1995, the Company has been a leader in the textile industry, offering innovative and tailor-made products. From fiber to fashion, it prioritize sustainability and customer satisfaction, delivering a diverse portfolio of yarns, fabrics, home textiles, and garments. Company is primarily involved in textiles trading and manufacturing all types of garments and clothing accessories .The Company is manufacturing face mask from denim & printed fabric as an essential for protection against the dust and virus. A denim face mask is reusable and fits properly on the face. The Company is also having face mask with hair band for girls in their products portfolio. The company is manufacturing PPE Suit in the times when it is very important to take extreme care of health due to risk of Corona virus, people avoid stepping out. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit is one of such safety essential that minimizes the risk of ones body contact with the virus by covering all parts of ones body. Not just frontline doctors and support staff are using these kits but people who are travelling by flights or trains for long journeys are using the kit for an added protection.The hot selling brands AFFORD, INDIGIRL and INDIGEN have made a mark in domestic markets with massive demands coming in from all over India through Companys online partners like Snapdeal, Flipkart, Voonik and Mr.Voonik. Jeans manufactured by the Company come with a precautionary warning which says- They are so comfortable there is a risk you wont want to get out of them.The Globe Chadri Voile is highly specialized product available in 44 and 58 in both; voile and lacquer prints. The company supplies exclusive printed cotton fabrics used for a variety of applications. These printed cottons are both in printed and solids where the fabric is recognized for their attributes like color contrasts, latest designs, smooth looks and vivacious patterns. The Company is also manufacturing T-shirts and doing knitting works. It is one of the finest shirting fabric suppliers in India popular in the international as well as domestic markets. The company is a supplier of Linen Fabrics, in India. 100% quality linen fabrics are supplied from quality yarns and tested on well-defined parameters before being delivered to clients. Available in a variety of colors and prints, these comforters not only bring comfort while sleeping but also add the decorative aspect to ones bedroom. The Company is manufacturing Denim as well as Non-Denim fabrics. It is equipped with top and finest machinery and having manufacturing complying national and international standards. The company offers the assortment of bed sets and sheets, bed spreads, flat in cotton and microfiber fitted sheets alongside other furnishings and accessories like curtains, table linen/runner, napkins and tray cloth. It also supply cotton knitted jersey fabric bed sheets, fitted sheets, pillow covers and duvet covers and also export it to Germany, Israel and other countries.The Company made an IPO of 26,88,000 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 13.71 Crore consisting a Fresh Issue of 13,68,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 6.97 Crore and 13,20,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 6.74 Crore through Offer for Sale in June, 2017.The Company acquired the existing manufacturing unit of of M/s. Vivaa Tradecom Private Limited and enhanced its the garments stitching capacity in 2022. The Company acquired 70% stake in Globe Denwash Private Limited, a company having expertise in denim washing and finishing on April 24, 2024. It launched a new division called FASHION ATTIRE DIVISION in 2024.