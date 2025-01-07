iifl-logo-icon 1
Globe Textiles (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.61
(-2.43%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:10 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

259.09

265.16

242.72

190.42

yoy growth (%)

-2.29

9.24

27.46

4.33

Raw materials

-243.85

-238.15

-213.93

-164.53

As % of sales

94.11

89.81

88.14

86.4

Employee costs

-6.15

-8.68

-8.4

-4.97

As % of sales

2.37

3.27

3.46

2.61

Other costs

-4.73

-6.67

-11.44

-12.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.82

2.51

4.71

6.34

Operating profit

4.34

11.66

8.93

8.83

OPM

1.67

4.39

3.68

4.63

Depreciation

-1.24

-1.07

-1.04

-0.8

Interest expense

-6.25

-6.69

-5.68

-4.58

Other income

4.5

1.87

2.86

1.51

Profit before tax

1.35

5.77

5.06

4.95

Taxes

-1.1

-1.33

-1.76

-1.56

Tax rate

-81.43

-23.14

-34.77

-31.59

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.25

4.44

3.3

3.38

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.25

4.44

3.3

3.38

yoy growth (%)

-94.34

34.46

-2.49

102.98

NPM

0.09

1.67

1.36

1.77

