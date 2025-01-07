Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
259.09
265.16
242.72
190.42
yoy growth (%)
-2.29
9.24
27.46
4.33
Raw materials
-243.85
-238.15
-213.93
-164.53
As % of sales
94.11
89.81
88.14
86.4
Employee costs
-6.15
-8.68
-8.4
-4.97
As % of sales
2.37
3.27
3.46
2.61
Other costs
-4.73
-6.67
-11.44
-12.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.82
2.51
4.71
6.34
Operating profit
4.34
11.66
8.93
8.83
OPM
1.67
4.39
3.68
4.63
Depreciation
-1.24
-1.07
-1.04
-0.8
Interest expense
-6.25
-6.69
-5.68
-4.58
Other income
4.5
1.87
2.86
1.51
Profit before tax
1.35
5.77
5.06
4.95
Taxes
-1.1
-1.33
-1.76
-1.56
Tax rate
-81.43
-23.14
-34.77
-31.59
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.25
4.44
3.3
3.38
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.25
4.44
3.3
3.38
yoy growth (%)
-94.34
34.46
-2.49
102.98
NPM
0.09
1.67
1.36
1.77
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.