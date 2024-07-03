Globe Textiles (India) Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
458.7
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
458.7
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
15.72
Total Income
474.42
Total Expenditure
442.35
PBIDT
32.07
Interest
14.77
PBDT
17.3
Depreciation
4.85
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
2.27
Deferred Tax
1.31
Reported Profit After Tax
8.86
Minority Interest After NP
0.93
Net Profit after Minority Interest
7.93
Extra-ordinary Items
3.12
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.81
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.52
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
60.06
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.99
PBDTM(%)
3.77
PATM(%)
1.93
