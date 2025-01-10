Globe Textiles (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
60.72
31.98
31.98
10.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.13
22.43
17.76
32.68
Net Worth
103.85
54.41
49.74
42.76
Minority Interest
Debt
63.59
105.34
90.74
74.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.35
1.24
1.2
1.1
Total Liabilities
168.79
160.99
141.68
118.01
Fixed Assets
28.48
30.95
31.3
17.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.39
0.5
0.37
0
Networking Capital
139.76
129.41
109.87
100.28
Inventories
101.35
84.23
85.25
63.58
Inventory Days
89.56
Sundry Debtors
102.46
108.91
124.44
111.63
Debtor Days
157.26
Other Current Assets
14.79
14.93
17.63
21.02
Sundry Creditors
-53.05
-70.21
-80.4
-83.98
Creditor Days
118.3
Other Current Liabilities
-25.79
-8.45
-37.05
-11.97
Cash
0.16
0.13
0.15
0.07
Total Assets
168.79
160.99
141.69
118
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.