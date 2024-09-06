Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024. Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 30, 2024 (As Per Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024) Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 30, 2024 (As Per Announcement Dated on: 19/09/2024) Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024)