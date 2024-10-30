|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|10 Jan 2025
|10 Jan 2025
|Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on January 10, 2025, has decided to issue equity shares on rights basis in the ratio of 150139596 : 300279192, i.e 150139596 Equity Shares for every 300279192 Equity Shares held. Issue Price is 3 per share.
|Board Meeting
|22 Nov 2024
|22 Nov 2024
|Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 22, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Globe Textiles (India) Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Oct 2024
|26 Oct 2024
|Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 26, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|23 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|To consider Fund Raising Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 23, 2024, has decided to issue equity shares on rights basis in the ratio of 0 : 0, i.e 0 Equity Shares for every 0 Equity Shares held. Issue Price is 0 per share.
|Board Meeting
|19 Sep 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|To consider other business matters Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 19, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|To consider other business matters This is to inform you under Regulation 30 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Thursday, September 05, 2024 at the registered office of the Company and the said meeting commenced at 05.00 p.m. and concluded at 06.45 p.m. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 14, 2024. Globe Textiles (India) Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters GLOBE : 24-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 21, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 24, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024) Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 24, 2024. Globe Textiles (India) Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Apr 2024
|27 Apr 2024
|Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 26, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|To consider other business matters Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Mar 2024
|13 Mar 2024
|Extension of Right Issue period Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 13, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|19 Feb 2024
|19 Feb 2024
|Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 19, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Globe Textiles (India) Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024)
