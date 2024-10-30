iifl-logo-icon 1
Globe Textiles (India) Ltd Board Meeting

Globe Textiles CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting10 Jan 202510 Jan 2025
Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on January 10, 2025, has decided to issue equity shares on rights basis in the ratio of 150139596 : 300279192, i.e 150139596 Equity Shares for every 300279192 Equity Shares held. Issue Price is 3 per share.
Board Meeting22 Nov 202422 Nov 2024
Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 22, 2024.
Board Meeting30 Oct 202424 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Globe Textiles (India) Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/10/2024)
Board Meeting26 Oct 202426 Oct 2024
Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 26, 2024.
Board Meeting23 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
To consider Fund Raising Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 23, 2024, has decided to issue equity shares on rights basis in the ratio of 0 : 0, i.e 0 Equity Shares for every 0 Equity Shares held. Issue Price is 0 per share.
Board Meeting19 Sep 202418 Sep 2024
To consider other business matters Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 19, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/09/2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
To consider other business matters This is to inform you under Regulation 30 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Thursday, September 05, 2024 at the registered office of the Company and the said meeting commenced at 05.00 p.m. and concluded at 06.45 p.m. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 14, 2024. Globe Textiles (India) Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202415 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters GLOBE : 24-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 21, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 24, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024) Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 24, 2024. Globe Textiles (India) Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting26 Apr 202427 Apr 2024
Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 26, 2024.
Board Meeting28 Mar 202427 Mar 2024
To consider other business matters Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/03/2024)
Board Meeting13 Mar 202413 Mar 2024
Extension of Right Issue period Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 13, 2024.
Board Meeting19 Feb 202419 Feb 2024
Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 19, 2024.
Board Meeting6 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Globe Textiles (India) Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024)

