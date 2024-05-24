To the Members of Globe Textiles (India) Limited

Report on the audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Globe Textiles (India) Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, the Profit and total comprehensive Income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and informing our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information other than the Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Sr. Key Audit Matter No. Auditors Response 1. Contingencies relating to taxation, and litigations Principal Audit Procedures The provisions and contingent liabilities are associated with ongoing litigations with various authorities, primarily concerning direct taxes arising in the ordinary course of business. As of March 31, 2024, the amounts involved are significant. Assessing a provision or contingent liability necessitates considerable judgment by the Companys management due to the inherent complexity in estimating future costs. The amount recognized as a provision represents the best estimate of the expenditure required. These provisions and contingent liabilities are subject to changes based on litigation outcomes and the positions adopted by the Companys management. It involves significant judgement and estimation to determine the likelihood and timing of the cash outflows and interpretations of the legal aspects, tax legislations and judgements previously made by authorities. We have obtained an understanding of the process followed by the management of the Company for assessment and determination of the amounts of provisions and contingent liabilities relating to taxation and litigations. Our review included examining the managements underlying assumptions regarding the estimation of tax provisions and potential outcomes of disputes. Additionally, we assessed the legal precedents and other rulings provided by management to support its positions on various matters. Additionally, we reviewed the assumptions made by management as of March 31, 2024, and assessed whether any changes were necessary based on information and updates provided during the year.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the applicable Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B"; Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

A. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 28 to the financial statements;

B. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

C. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

D. (i) The management of the company has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management of the company has represented that, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds

have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) above contain any material misstatement.

E. There was no amount of dividend declared or paid during the year by the company.

F. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature is not enabled for certain direct changes to data when using certain access rights, as described in note 40 to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software.

3. With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of limit laid down under section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197 (16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

For, SHAH DHANDHARIA & CO LLP Chartered Accountants Place: Ahmedabad Firm Reg. No. 118707W/W100724 Date: 24/05/2024 Karan Amlani Partner Membership No. 193557 UDIN - 24193557BKAERN9906

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report RE: Globe Textiles (India) Limited

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 of our Report of even date)

(i) (a)(A) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification, the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of the Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification, the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipments by which all Property, Plant and Equipments are verified by the management in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Based on our verification, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification, the title deeds of all the immovable properties. (Other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, the provision of paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification, the inventory, other than stocks lying with third parties, has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of verification by management is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stock and the book records were not material and have been appropriately dealt with in the books of accounts.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and the quarterly returns filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are not in agreement with the books of account, due to the company is providing the submission to the bank on the provisional books of accounts before the books of accounts were finalised.

(iii) During the year the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (iii) (a) to (f) of the Order are not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us and representations made by the Management, the Company has not made investments, given any loans, or provided guarantees or securities, to the parties covered under section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to investments made, loans given and guarantees provided by the Company.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India, provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Act, any other relevant provisions of the Act and the relevant rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost records and Audit) Rules, 2014 prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the Companys product/ services to which the said rules are made applicable and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate and complete.

(vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Income-Tax, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Goods and Service Tax and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income-Tax, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Goods and Service Tax and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no undisputed dues of provident fund, employees state insurance, Goods and Service tax, cess which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. However, according to information and explanations given to us, the following dues of income tax have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes.

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Forum Where dispute is pending Amount* Amount Paid Under Protest Period to which the amount relates Income Tax Act Income Tax Appellate Authority upto Commissioners Level 904.55 50.00 AY 2006-07, AY 2012-13 to AY 2014-15, AY 201617, AY 2017-18, AY 2018-19 & AY 2022-23

* Amount as per Demand orders excluding interest and penalty wherever applicable.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) a) according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority or any other lender.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(x) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or not issued any fully or partly or optionally convertible debenture during the year under review. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(xi) a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practice in India, and according to the information and explanation given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report on any matter under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of Clauses 3 (xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable.

(xiii) As per the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, all the transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act 2013, where applicable, and all the details have been disclosed in Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions, within the meaning of Section 192 of the Act, with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(xvi) (c) & (d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year covered under audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There is no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year in the company. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to subsection (5) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, clause 3(xx) (a) of the order is not applicable for the year.

b) There are no amounts remaining unspent under section (5) of section 135 of Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project requiring a transfer to special account in compliance with provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

For, SHAH DHANDHARIA & CO LLP Chartered Accountants Place: Ahmedabad Firm Reg. No. 118707W/W100724 Date: 24/05/2024 Karan Amlani Partner Membership No. 193557 UDIN - 24193557BKAERN9906

RE: GLOBE TEXTILES (INDIA) LIMITED

ANNEXURE - B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause i of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over the financial reporting of the Company as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report (Continue)

RE: Globe Textiles (India) Limited

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Report of even date)

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion the Company has, in all material aspects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.