SectorTextiles
Open₹44.08
Prev. Close₹44.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.74
Day's High₹45.27
Day's Low₹42.45
52 Week's High₹68.6
52 Week's Low₹38.46
Book Value₹51.11
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)99
P/E45.41
EPS0.99
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.65
11.65
11.65
11.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
108.2
103.32
103.77
85.2
Net Worth
119.85
114.97
115.42
96.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
908.61
567.63
767.92
649.65
yoy growth (%)
60.06
-26.08
18.2
-7.72
Raw materials
-701.87
-446.02
-623.85
-543.58
As % of sales
77.24
78.57
81.23
83.67
Employee costs
-38.02
-26.05
-34.16
-19.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
29.21
-8.67
-11.16
17.7
Depreciation
-23.57
-24.1
-23.03
-8.5
Tax paid
-10.86
2.48
4.22
-5.98
Working capital
30
-5.13
28.32
22.68
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
60.06
-26.08
18.2
-7.72
Op profit growth
103.87
-9.9
23.02
-6.9
EBIT growth
163.58
-2.61
-21.03
8.75
Net profit growth
-396.19
-10.7
-159.25
29.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Arun Kumar Biyani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ketan K Patel
Independent Director
Pankaj Srivastava
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
MAMTA ASHOK BIYANI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Indrajit Kanase
Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.
Aman Biyani
Additional Director
Aditya Biyani
Reports by Damodar Industries Ltd
Summary
Damodar Industries Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Damodar Threads Limited on 11th December 1987 as a Private Limited Company to manufacture Synthetic Blended Yarns. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company on 20th March 1992 and name of the Company was changed to Damodar Industries Limited on 22 January, 2023. Since 1992, the Company had expanded its production capacity and is now one of the largest producers of value added yarns in India having a group turnover of $ 100 Million from 6 manufacturing facilities.The Weaving Plant with 32 Picanol looms with other preparatory machines at Daman Factory was made operational in November, 2004. The setting up a doubling plant of fancy yarn at Silvassa became operational in May, 2005. 14,400 spindles were put to operation during 2006-07. The plant having 32,908 spindles with a capacity to manufacture 15,000 Kgs per day of fine quality cotton yarn was fully commissioned in 2008. Thereafter, the Company installed 58 TFOs with a capaicity of 7000 kgs per day of twisted/doubled yarn. It further installed 6 imported twisting machines and preparatory machines for spinning blended fancy yarns, which commissioned in March, 2009. Further, the warehouse at Village Tambadi near to Dadra Plant for storing of Cotton and other raw materials was made operational. It installed 4 Air Texturising Machines to increase production of value added yarns during 2010.The Company came up with another spinning mill for yarn prod
The Damodar Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹42.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Damodar Industries Ltd is ₹99.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Damodar Industries Ltd is 45.41 and 0.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Damodar Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Damodar Industries Ltd is ₹38.46 and ₹68.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Damodar Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.39%, 3 Years at -8.71%, 1 Year at -12.59%, 6 Month at -15.66%, 3 Month at 1.11% and 1 Month at 5.14%.
