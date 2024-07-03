iifl-logo-icon 1
Damodar Industries Ltd Share Price

42.49
(-4.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:45:01 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open44.08
  • Day's High45.27
  • 52 Wk High68.6
  • Prev. Close44.58
  • Day's Low42.45
  • 52 Wk Low 38.46
  • Turnover (lac)4.74
  • P/E45.41
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value51.11
  • EPS0.99
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)99
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Damodar Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

44.08

Prev. Close

44.58

Turnover(Lac.)

4.74

Day's High

45.27

Day's Low

42.45

52 Week's High

68.6

52 Week's Low

38.46

Book Value

51.11

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

99

P/E

45.41

EPS

0.99

Divi. Yield

0

Damodar Industries Ltd Corporate Action

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 May, 2024

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

19 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Damodar Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Damodar Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.33%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Damodar Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.65

11.65

11.65

11.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

108.2

103.32

103.77

85.2

Net Worth

119.85

114.97

115.42

96.85

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

908.61

567.63

767.92

649.65

yoy growth (%)

60.06

-26.08

18.2

-7.72

Raw materials

-701.87

-446.02

-623.85

-543.58

As % of sales

77.24

78.57

81.23

83.67

Employee costs

-38.02

-26.05

-34.16

-19.19

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

29.21

-8.67

-11.16

17.7

Depreciation

-23.57

-24.1

-23.03

-8.5

Tax paid

-10.86

2.48

4.22

-5.98

Working capital

30

-5.13

28.32

22.68

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

60.06

-26.08

18.2

-7.72

Op profit growth

103.87

-9.9

23.02

-6.9

EBIT growth

163.58

-2.61

-21.03

8.75

Net profit growth

-396.19

-10.7

-159.25

29.42

No Record Found

Damodar Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Damodar Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Arun Kumar Biyani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ketan K Patel

Independent Director

Pankaj Srivastava

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

MAMTA ASHOK BIYANI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Indrajit Kanase

Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.

Aman Biyani

Additional Director

Aditya Biyani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Damodar Industries Ltd

Summary

Damodar Industries Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Damodar Threads Limited on 11th December 1987 as a Private Limited Company to manufacture Synthetic Blended Yarns. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company on 20th March 1992 and name of the Company was changed to Damodar Industries Limited on 22 January, 2023. Since 1992, the Company had expanded its production capacity and is now one of the largest producers of value added yarns in India having a group turnover of $ 100 Million from 6 manufacturing facilities.The Weaving Plant with 32 Picanol looms with other preparatory machines at Daman Factory was made operational in November, 2004. The setting up a doubling plant of fancy yarn at Silvassa became operational in May, 2005. 14,400 spindles were put to operation during 2006-07. The plant having 32,908 spindles with a capacity to manufacture 15,000 Kgs per day of fine quality cotton yarn was fully commissioned in 2008. Thereafter, the Company installed 58 TFOs with a capaicity of 7000 kgs per day of twisted/doubled yarn. It further installed 6 imported twisting machines and preparatory machines for spinning blended fancy yarns, which commissioned in March, 2009. Further, the warehouse at Village Tambadi near to Dadra Plant for storing of Cotton and other raw materials was made operational. It installed 4 Air Texturising Machines to increase production of value added yarns during 2010.The Company came up with another spinning mill for yarn prod
Company FAQs

What is the Damodar Industries Ltd share price today?

The Damodar Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹42.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Damodar Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Damodar Industries Ltd is ₹99.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Damodar Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Damodar Industries Ltd is 45.41 and 0.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Damodar Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Damodar Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Damodar Industries Ltd is ₹38.46 and ₹68.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Damodar Industries Ltd?

Damodar Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.39%, 3 Years at -8.71%, 1 Year at -12.59%, 6 Month at -15.66%, 3 Month at 1.11% and 1 Month at 5.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Damodar Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Damodar Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.33 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 29.66 %

