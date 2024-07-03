Summary

Damodar Industries Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Damodar Threads Limited on 11th December 1987 as a Private Limited Company to manufacture Synthetic Blended Yarns. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company on 20th March 1992 and name of the Company was changed to Damodar Industries Limited on 22 January, 2023. Since 1992, the Company had expanded its production capacity and is now one of the largest producers of value added yarns in India having a group turnover of $ 100 Million from 6 manufacturing facilities.The Weaving Plant with 32 Picanol looms with other preparatory machines at Daman Factory was made operational in November, 2004. The setting up a doubling plant of fancy yarn at Silvassa became operational in May, 2005. 14,400 spindles were put to operation during 2006-07. The plant having 32,908 spindles with a capacity to manufacture 15,000 Kgs per day of fine quality cotton yarn was fully commissioned in 2008. Thereafter, the Company installed 58 TFOs with a capaicity of 7000 kgs per day of twisted/doubled yarn. It further installed 6 imported twisting machines and preparatory machines for spinning blended fancy yarns, which commissioned in March, 2009. Further, the warehouse at Village Tambadi near to Dadra Plant for storing of Cotton and other raw materials was made operational. It installed 4 Air Texturising Machines to increase production of value added yarns during 2010.The Company came up with another spinning mill for yarn prod

Read More