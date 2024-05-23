To the Members of M/s. DAMODAR INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Damodar Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise of the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by The Companies Act, 2013 ("The Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian accounting standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended, ("Ind As") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independent requirement that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on Ind As financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information other than financial statements and Auditors report thereon

The companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statement, our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statement or other information obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appear to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the statement of change in equity, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

3. As per the management representation we report,

a) No funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner by or on behalf of the company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of ultimate beneficiaries.

b) No funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entities including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding that such company shall whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (ultimate beneficiaries) or provide guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures performed, we report that nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations given under sub-clause (i) and (ii) by the management contain any material misstatement.

d) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act

e) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

f) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For Devpura Navlakha & Co

Chartered Accountants

Firms registration number: 121975W

Pramod Kumar Devpura

Partnership

Membership number: 033342

UDIN: 2403342BJZZKA2679

Place : Mumbai

Date :May 23, 2024

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1, under Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Damodar Industries Limited (the company) on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023, we report that: I Property, Plant & Equipment and intangiable Assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets on the basis of available information.

(b) The Fixed Assets were physically verified during the year by the management in according with a regular programme of verification, which in our opinion provides for physical verification of major portion of fixed assets at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanation given to us and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. ii. Inventory :

(a) As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancy of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed was noticed on physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to book records

(b) The Company has been sanctioned a working capital limit of Rs. 184.82 crores from 5 banks on the basis of security of entire current assets of the unit, present & future. The monthly statements filed by the company with the bank are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

iii. Loans, Guarantee and Advances given :

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties listed in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Consequently, the provisions of clauses iii (a), (b) and (c) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. Loans, Guarantee and Advances to Director of Company:

The Company has not made investments and granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, provisions of paragraph 3 (iv) of the Companies (Auditor Report) order 2022 were not applicable to the Company.

v. Deposits:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of sections 73 to 76 and other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder with regard to the deposits accepted from the public (Refer note 16 of Financial Statements). As per information given to us, no order under the aforesaid sections has been passed by the company Law Board or National Company Law Board or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal, on the company.

vi. Maintenance of costing records:

We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government under sub section 1 of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prime facie the prescribed accounts and cost records have been maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. Deposit of statutory liabilities:

(a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provided Fund, investor education and production fund employer state insurance, Income-Tax, Goods & Services Tax (GST), Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Duty of Customs, Value added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date of becoming payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues in respect of Wealth-Tax, Excise Duty, Service Tax or Cess outstanding on account of any dispute. The details of dues which have not been deposited on account of dispute are given below:

Sr. No. Name of the Statute Amount (Rs.in Lacs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where disputes pending 1 DEPB Entitlement Refund Custom 81.18 F.Y. 2010- 11 DGFT 2 Income Tax TDS with Interest Tax 1.14 F.Y. 2021-2022 & Prior years Income Tax Department 3 Income Tax Income Tax Demand 0.08 8.32 (Refer Note No. 30 ) F.Y. 2016-2017 F.Y. 2015-2016 Income Tax Department

viii. Surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments:

The Company does not have any transactions to be recorded in the books of account that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. Default in repayment of borrowings:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to any financial institutions and bank as at the Balance sheet date.

x. Funds raised and utilisation:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the company did not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and the term loans availed during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

xi. Fraud and whistle-blower complaints:

According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

xii. Nidhi Company:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is not a nidhi company, accordingly paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. Related Party Transactions:

According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of records of the company, transaction with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 & 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transaction have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. Internal Audit:

The company does have an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. Reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor.

xv. Non Cash Transactions:

The company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

xvi. Registration under RBI act:

The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

xvii. Cash Losses:

The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. Resignation of Statutory Auditors:

There has been resignation of the statutory auditors occurred during the year. There were no issues, Objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

xix. Material uncertainty on meeting liabilities:

On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. Transfer to fund specified under Schedule VII of Companies Act, 2013:

There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

xxi. This clause is not applicable to the company.

Annexure B To The Independent Auditors Report

The annexure referred to in paragraph 3 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the members of Damodar Industries Limited on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial controls under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section143 of the companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Damodar Industries Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning Of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

