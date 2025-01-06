iifl-logo-icon 1
Damodar Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

42.18
(-5.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Damodar Industries Ltd

Damodar Indust. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

29.21

-8.67

-11.16

17.7

Depreciation

-23.57

-24.1

-23.03

-8.5

Tax paid

-10.86

2.48

4.22

-5.98

Working capital

30

-5.13

28.32

22.68

Other operating items

Operating

24.77

-35.42

-1.65

25.88

Capital expenditure

-1.29

-7.41

187.53

44.99

Free cash flow

23.47

-42.83

185.87

70.87

Equity raised

170.61

177.87

188.33

173.3

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

130.67

131.86

296.9

91

Dividends paid

0

0

0

3.33

Net in cash

324.76

266.89

671.11

338.52

QUICKLINKS FOR Damodar Industries Ltd

