Damodar Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
29.21
-8.67
-11.16
17.7
Depreciation
-23.57
-24.1
-23.03
-8.5
Tax paid
-10.86
2.48
4.22
-5.98
Working capital
30
-5.13
28.32
22.68
Other operating items
Operating
24.77
-35.42
-1.65
25.88
Capital expenditure
-1.29
-7.41
187.53
44.99
Free cash flow
23.47
-42.83
185.87
70.87
Equity raised
170.61
177.87
188.33
173.3
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
130.67
131.86
296.9
91
Dividends paid
0
0
0
3.33
Net in cash
324.76
266.89
671.11
338.52
