Damodar Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

42.5
(0.76%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:59:16 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

908.61

567.63

767.92

649.65

yoy growth (%)

60.06

-26.08

18.2

-7.72

Raw materials

-701.87

-446.02

-623.85

-543.58

As % of sales

77.24

78.57

81.23

83.67

Employee costs

-38.02

-26.05

-34.16

-19.19

As % of sales

4.18

4.58

4.44

2.95

Other costs

-89.78

-56.84

-66.92

-51.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.88

10.01

8.71

7.99

Operating profit

78.93

38.71

42.97

34.93

OPM

8.68

6.82

5.59

5.37

Depreciation

-23.57

-24.1

-23.03

-8.5

Interest expense

-28.88

-30.72

-33.79

-10.96

Other income

2.74

7.42

2.69

2.23

Profit before tax

29.21

-8.67

-11.16

17.7

Taxes

-10.86

2.48

4.22

-5.98

Tax rate

-37.18

-28.6

-37.84

-33.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

18.35

-6.19

-6.93

11.71

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

18.35

-6.19

-6.93

11.71

yoy growth (%)

-396.19

-10.7

-159.25

29.42

NPM

2.02

-1.09

-0.9

1.8

