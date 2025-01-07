Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
908.61
567.63
767.92
649.65
yoy growth (%)
60.06
-26.08
18.2
-7.72
Raw materials
-701.87
-446.02
-623.85
-543.58
As % of sales
77.24
78.57
81.23
83.67
Employee costs
-38.02
-26.05
-34.16
-19.19
As % of sales
4.18
4.58
4.44
2.95
Other costs
-89.78
-56.84
-66.92
-51.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.88
10.01
8.71
7.99
Operating profit
78.93
38.71
42.97
34.93
OPM
8.68
6.82
5.59
5.37
Depreciation
-23.57
-24.1
-23.03
-8.5
Interest expense
-28.88
-30.72
-33.79
-10.96
Other income
2.74
7.42
2.69
2.23
Profit before tax
29.21
-8.67
-11.16
17.7
Taxes
-10.86
2.48
4.22
-5.98
Tax rate
-37.18
-28.6
-37.84
-33.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
18.35
-6.19
-6.93
11.71
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
18.35
-6.19
-6.93
11.71
yoy growth (%)
-396.19
-10.7
-159.25
29.42
NPM
2.02
-1.09
-0.9
1.8
