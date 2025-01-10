Damodar Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.65
11.65
11.65
11.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
108.2
103.32
103.77
85.2
Net Worth
119.85
114.97
115.42
96.85
Minority Interest
Debt
265.55
298.14
314.81
331.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
22.26
22.12
22.26
19.38
Total Liabilities
407.66
435.23
452.49
447.31
Fixed Assets
193.49
206.96
215.57
237.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
15.66
15.27
16.2
19.19
Networking Capital
197.62
212
218.93
189.21
Inventories
118.37
112.3
87.28
78.62
Inventory Days
35.06
50.55
Sundry Debtors
64.3
83.18
101.46
80.87
Debtor Days
40.75
52
Other Current Assets
41.25
44.34
44.44
47.36
Sundry Creditors
-22.54
-22.28
-10.33
-14.81
Creditor Days
4.14
9.52
Other Current Liabilities
-3.76
-5.53
-3.92
-2.83
Cash
0.88
0.99
1.78
0.92
Total Assets
407.65
435.22
452.48
447.31
