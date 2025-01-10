The Board of Directors (‘Board) are pleased to submit its report on the performance of the Company, along with the audited standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue 71,538.26 68,278.88 Other income 2,520.36 1,366.68 Total Income 74,058.62 69,645.56 Expenses Operating expenditure 68,302.00 64,573.60 Depreciation 2,176.73 2,297.77 Total expenses 70,478.73 66,871.37 Profit before finance cost and tax 3,579.90 2,774.19 Finance costs 2,956.59 2,583.20 Profit/(Loss) before Tax 623.31 190.99 Less: Provision for Taxation Current Tax 108.90 27.88 Deferred Tax 101.34 111.32 Mat Credit Entitlement (108.90) (27.88) Profit/(Loss) after Tax 521.96 79.67 Add/(Less): Other Comprehensive Income (net of taxes) (33.26) (8.52) Total Comprehensive Income/(Expenses) for the year 488.70 71.15 Opening balance of retained earnings 5,669.23 5708.41 Profit for the year 521.96 79.67 Less: Transfer to Reserves 0.00 0.00 Less : Remeasurement of Defined benefit plan -22.57 (2.35) Balance carried forward Dividend Paid 0.00 11.65 Earnings per share (EPS) -Basic/Diluted (in Rs.) 2.24 0.34

Financial Performance

The environment continued to be challenging due to a supply chain disruptions and continuous rise in commodity prices and logistics costs. The situation showed signs of improvement with gradual reduction in commodity prices in the last quarter of FY 2023-24. The Company achieved a revenue of Rs. 71,538.26 Lakhs in FY 2022-23 and a net profit of Rs. 521.96 Lakhs as against profit of Rs.79.67 Lakhs in the previous year. The Company progressed well in deploying several mechanization across the production line, Marketing, new R&D and delivery of products to improve productivity and quality of execution.

DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors has not recommended a dividend.

BUSINESS OPERATIONS/PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY

Your directors inform the members that during the year under review, the operations of the Company stabilized from the aftermath of Covid-19. Your Company geared itself to face the challenges and made all efforts to continue its operations with full efficiency and vigour.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The Company has not transferred profit to the General Reserve.

RESERVE AND SURPLUS

Reserves and Surplus stood at to Rs. 10,820.41 Lakhs as at March 31, 2024 compared to Rs. 10331.71 Lakhs as at March 31, 2023.

SHARE CAPITAL DURING THE YEAR 2023-24

During the year under review, there is no change in share capital of the Company.

BOARD MEETINGS

The Board of Directors met Six (6) times during the financial years 2023-24. The Meetings were held on May 27, 2023, August 04, 2023, August 10, 2023, November 04, 2023, December 15, 2023, February 04, 2024. The time gaps between any two consecutive meetings are in compliance with the provision of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

The current policy is to have an appropriate mix of executive and independent directors. On March 31, 2024 the Board consists of Six members, three of whom are executive directors or whole Time Director and Three are independent directors.

The policy of the Company on directors appointment and remuneration including criteria for determining qualification, positive attributes independence of director and other matters as required under sub- section (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act,2013 is available on our website www.damodargroup.com. There has been no change in the policy since the last fiscal year. We affirm that remuneration paid to directors is as per the terms laid out in the nomination and remuneration policy of the company.

As per the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the listed Companies are required to formulate certain policies. As a good corporate entity, the Company has already formulated several corporate governance policies and the same are available on the Companys website i.e. www.damodargroup.com. The said policies are reviewed periodically by the Board to make them in compliance with the new Regulations/ requirements.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Directors Retiring by Rotation

Pursuant to Section 152 and other applicable provisions of the Act, and the Articles of Association of your Company, one-third of the Directors (other than Independent Directors) as are liable to retire by rotation, shall retire every year and, if eligible, offer themselves for re-appointment at every AGM. Consequently, Mr. Arunkumar Biyani (DIN: 00016519), retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re- appointment in accordance with provisions of the Act.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Independent Directors have submitted a declaration that each of them meet the criteria for independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Act read with Rules framed thereunder and Regulation 16 of the Listing Regulations and that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exists or is anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties 0with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence as required under Regulation 25 of Listing Regulations.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP)

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 203 of the Act, the KMPs of your Company for Financial Year 2023-24 were Mr. Ajay Biyani, Managing Director, Mr. Sheetal Prasad Singhal, Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Subodh Kumar Soni, Company Secretary of the Company Till June 7, 2023 and Mr. Indrajit Kanase Company Secretary of the Company from August 04 2023.

Mr. Subodh Kumar Soni, Company Secretary of the Company has resigned w.e.f. June 7, 2023 and Mr. Indrajit Kanase Company Secretary of the Company has appointed from August 04 2023.

BOARD EVALUATION

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, Board committees and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act. The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the Board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc. The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings.

CODE OF CONDUCT FOR THE PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Board of Directors has adopted the Insider Trading Policy in accordance with the requirement of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Insider Trading Policy of the Company covering code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information and code of conduct for prevention of insider trading is available on our website www. damodargroup.com. All Directors and Senior Management Personnel have affirmed compliance with the Code. A declaration to this effect signed by the Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company appears elsewhere in this Annual Report.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

During the year, there was no change in the nature of business of the Company.

CREDIT RATING

The Company has obtained the credit rating on Long Term Bank Loan facility and short term Bank Loan, from Credit Rating Agency ‘CRISIL which is as under:

(i) Rating on Long Term Bank Loan facility : ‘CRISIL BBB-/Stable

(ii) Rating on Short Term Bank Loan : ‘CRISIL A3

(ii) Fixed Deposit : ‘CRISIL BBB-/Stable

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In terms of Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors would like to state:

(a) that in the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 , the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

(b) that such accounting policies as mentioned in the Notes to the Financial Statements have been selected and applied consistently and judgment and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

(c) that proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) that the annual financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis;

(e) that proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) that systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operating effectively.

DETAIL OF FRAUD AS PER AUDITORS REPORT

During the year under review, neither the statutory auditors nor the secretarial auditors has reported to the audit committee, under section 143 (2) of the Companies Act,2013, any instance of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employee, the details of which would need to be mentioned in the Board Report.

COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD

The composition and terms of reference of the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and CSR Committee have been furnished in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Annual Report. There has been no instance where the Board has not accepted the recommendations of the Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

STATUTORY AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT

M/s. Devpura Navlakha & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN No. 121975W), has been appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the term from 35th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 40th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2028. The Report of the Statutory Auditors along with the Notes to Schedules forms part of the Annual Report and contains an Unmodified Opinion without any qualification, reservation, disclaimer or adverse remark.

The Statutory Auditors of the Company have not reported any fraud as specified in Section 143(12) of the Act.

The Report of the Statutory Auditors along with the Notes to Schedules forms part of the Annual Report and contains an Unmodified Opinion without any qualification, reservation, disclaimer or adverse remark.

The Statutory Auditors of the Company have not reported any fraud as specified in Section 143(12) of the Act.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company had appointed M/s. Pramod Jain and Co., Company Secretaries in Practice, to undertake the secretarial audit of the Company for the year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed as Annexure I.

The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS ON BOARD MEETINGS AND GENERAL MEETINGS

During Financial Year 2022-23, the Company has complied with the relevant provisions of Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Board Meetings and General Meetings.

COST AUDIT

The Board, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, had appointed M/s. Dilip M. Bathija, Cost Accountants (FRN No.100106) as cost auditor to conduct the audit of Companys cost records for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The Cost Auditors have submitted their report for the year 2023-24.

The Cost Audit Report, for the year ended March 31, 2024, will file with the Central Government within the prescribed time.

In accordance with the provisions of section 148 of the Act read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, since the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditors for FY 2024-25 is required to be ratified by the shareholders, the Board recommends the same for approval by shareholders at the ensuing AGM.

INTERNAL AUDITOR

As per requirements of Section 138(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors of the Company had appointed M/s. K. Maliwal & Associate, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the Company for the year 2023-24.

FIXED DEPOSITS:

Details relating to Fixed Deposits, covered under Chapter V of the Companies Act,2013, as under:

a. Accepted and renewed during the year : Rs. 28,23,66,000/- b. Remained unpaid or unclaimed as at the end of the year : 0.00 c. Whether there has been any default in repayment of deposits or payment of interest thereon during the year : Nil

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

TRANSFER OF AMOUNTS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

In accordance with the provisions of Sections 124, 125 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Investor Education Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 (hereinafter referred to as "IEPF Rules") (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force), the amount of dividend remaining unclaimed or unpaid for a period of seven years from the date of transfer to the unpaid dividend account is required to be transferred to the IEPF, maintained by the Central Government. In pursuance of this, the dividend remaining unclaimed or unpaid in respect of dividends declared upto dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 have been transferred to the IEPF. The details of the unclaimed dividends so transferred are available on the Companys website, www.damodargroup.com and in the website of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs at www.mca.gov.in

In accordance with Section 124(6) of the Act, read with the IEPF Rules, all the shares in respect of which dividend has remained unclaimed or unpaid for seven consecutive years or more are required to be transferred to the demat account of the IEPF Authority. Accordingly, all the shares in respect of which dividends were declared upto interim dividend for the financial years ended March 31, 2017 and remained unpaid or unclaimed were transferred to the IEPF. The details of such shares transferred have been uploaded in the Companys website www.damdoargroup.com.

The shares and unclaimed dividend transferred to the IEPF can however be claimed back by the concerned shareholders from IEPF Authority after complying with the procedure prescribed under the IEPF Rules. The Member/Claimant is required to make an online application to the IEPF Authority in Form IEPF -5 (available on www.iepf.gov.in)

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

Also, pursuant to Schedule V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Hereinafter as the "SEBI Listing Regulations"), particulars of Loans/ Advances have been disclosed in the notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, forming part of the Annual Report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

A separate section on Corporate Governance forms part of our Report. A certificate has been received from the Practicing Company Secretary regarding compliance of the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Both appear elsewhere in the Annual Report.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has laid down Risk Management Policy. The Policy aims to identify, evaluate, manage and monitor all types of risks associated with the business of the Company. The Board as well as Audit Committee regularly overseas the risk management process in the Company, as required under 134(3)(n) of the Companies Act, 2013 and The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Your Company is operating in Textile segment and has identified certain risks which may affect the performance of the Company. These are operational risks such as fluctuation in cotton prices, fluctuation in foreign exchange rates, Labour problems and regulatory risks such as change in Government Policy with respect to Textile Industry etc. The Companys Risk Management Policy aims to suggest the steps to be taken to control and mitigate the risk associated with the Companys Textile Business. We are of opinion that none of identified risk is such that which may threaten the existence of the Company.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

As required under Regulation 34(2) (e) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Management Discussion and Analysis Report is presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report.

VIGIL MECHANISM POLICY FOR THE DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES

The Company has established a vigil mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns. The vigil mechanism provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of person who use vigil mechanism and also provide direct access to Chairman of the Audit Committee and Managing Director of the Company in appropriate and exceptional cases.

In pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, a Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established. The Vigil Mechanism Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company at www. damodargroup.com

SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

As required under the above mentioned Act, we report that in the year 2023-24 no case of sexual harassment of women was filed under the said Act.

MATERIAL CHANGES FROM END OF FINANCIAL YEAR TILL DATE OF REPORT

There are no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company which has occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report other than those disclosed in the financial statements.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS

During the year under review, no significant material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and your Companys operations. However, Members attention is drawn to the Statement on Contingent Liabilities and Commitments in the Notes forming part of the Financial Statement.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION & FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information required under section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is given in the Annexure-II to this report.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

Draft Annual Return in form MGT 7 as on March 31, 2024 is available on the Companys website at www.damodargroup.com.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

The brief outline of the CSR policy of the Company and the initiatives undertaken by the Company on CSR activities during the year under review are set out in Annexure- III of this Report in the format prescribed under the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014. The CSR policy is also available on the website of your Company at http://damodargroup.com/investors/policies/ CSR_Policy_Final.pdf. For other details regarding the CSR Committee please refer to the Corporate Governance Report, which is a part of the Annual Report.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

The prescribed particulars of Employee required under section 197 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is attached as Annexure-IV as form the part of Boards Report.

PARTICULAR OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENT WITH RELATED PARTIES

There were Related Party Transactions (RPTs) entered into by the company during the financial year, which attracted the provisions of Section 188 of Companies Act, 2013. However, there were not material RPTs, which got covered as material RPTs under Regulation 23 of SEBI (LODR) 2015. During the year 2023-24, pursuant to Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 23 of SEBI LODR 2015, all RPTs were placed before Audit Committee for its prior/omnibus approval and taken prior approval from shareholders.

POLICY ON REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS

Your Company has adopted a Remuneration Policy for the Directors, KMP, Senior Management and other employees, pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations. The key principles governing your Companys Remuneration Policy and connected matter as provided in section 178(3) of the Act has been disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Report. It is affirmed that the remuneration paid to Directors, KMP and all other employees is as per the Remuneration Policy of your Company. The Remuneration Policy for Directors, KMP and other Employees is uploaded on the website of your Company at http://damodargroup.com/ investors/policies/remuneration_policy.pdf.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR(S):

In compliance with the requirements of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has put in place a familiarization program for the Independent Directors to familiarize them with their role, rights and Responsibilities as Directors, the working of the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model etc. The details of the familiarization program are explained in the Corporate Governance Report and are also available on the Companys website at www. damdoargroup.com.

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

According to Section 134(5)(e) of the Act, the term Internal Financial Control (‘IFC) means the policies and procedures adopted by the Company for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information.

The Companys internal control systems are commensurate with its size and the nature of its operations. The Company has a strong and independent Internal Audit department. The Audit Committee also deliberates with the members of the management, considers the systems as laid down and meets the internal auditors and statutory auditors to ascertain their views on the internal financial control systems. Further details are provided in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report which forms a part of the Annual Report.

GENERAL DISCLOSURES

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

(A) Issue of share with differential rights

The Company has not issued any shares with differential rights and hence no disclosure is required as per provisions of Section 43(a (ii) of the Act read with Rule 4(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014.

(B) Issue of Sweat Equity Shares

The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares during the year under review and hence no disclosure is required as per provisions of Section 54(1)(d) of the Act read with Rule 8(13) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014.

(C) Issue of Equity Shares Under Employee Stock Option Scheme

The Company has not issued any equity shares under Employees Stock Option Scheme during the year under review and hence no disclosure is required as per provisions of Section 62(1)(b) of the Act read with Rule 12(9) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014.

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

Your Directors wish to express their appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the Members, Banks, Government Authorities, Customers, Suppliers, Associates, Employees and Various Authorities. The directors of the Company thank all stakeholders for their valuable sustained support and encouragement towards the conduct of the proficient operation of the Company and look forward to their continued support during the year.

For and behalf of the Board