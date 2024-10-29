Board Meeting 19 Nov 2024 19 Nov 2024

This is to inform the Exchange that pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 19/22 & 27/30 Madhu Estate, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli Mumbai 400013 considered and approved the following:

DAMODAR INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company Damodar Industries Limited will be held on Tuesday 29th October 2024 at the Registered office of the Company situated at 19/22 & 27/30 Madhu Estate Pandurang Budhkar Marg Worli Mumbai MH 400013 to transact the following business. 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair Kindly take the same on your record. Dear Sir/Madam, This is to inform the Exchange that pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the company held on Saturday, November 04, 2023 at the registered office of the company at 19/22 & 27/30, Madhu Estate, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli, Mumbai - 400013 wherein the following decisions were taken: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2023, Pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, copy of UFR along with the Limited Review Report for the said Financials are enclosed herewith. 2. Advertisement of Inviting Fixed Deposits. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)

DAMODAR INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company Damodar Industries Limited will be held on Tuesday 30th July 2024 at the Registered office of the Company situated at 19/22 & 27/30 Madhu Estate Pandurang Budhkar Marg Worli Mumbai MH 400013 to transact the following business. 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30th 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair Kindly take the same on your record. Dear Sir/Madam, This is to inform the Exchange that pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the company held on Tuesday, July 30th, 2024 at the registered office of the company at 19/22 & 27/30, Madhu Estate, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli, Mumbai - 400013 wherein the following decisions were taken: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024, Pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, copy of UFR along with the Limited Review Report for the said Financials are enclosed herewith. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 2.30 P.M and concluded at 4.30 P.M. We are arranging to publish the results in the Newspapers as per the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. You are requested to kindly take the same on record Dear Sir/Madam, Please Find the attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)

DAMODAR INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company Damodar Industries Limited will be held on Thursday 23rd May 2024 at the Registered office of the Company situated at 19/22 & 27/30 Madhu Estate Pandurang Budhkar Marg Worli Mumbai MH 400013 to transact the following business. 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended March 31st 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair Kindly take the same on your record. Dear Sir/Madam, This is to inform the Exchange that pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the company held on Thursday, May 23rd, 2024 at the registered office of the company at 19/22 & 27/30, Madhu Estate, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli, Mumbai - 400013 The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 2.30 P.M and concluded at 4.30 P.M Please Find the attachment herewith Financial Result for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March, 2024 Please Find attachement herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

