SectorTextiles
Open₹3.35
Prev. Close₹3.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.73
Day's High₹3.4
Day's Low₹3.11
52 Week's High₹4.63
52 Week's Low₹2.2
Book Value₹0.52
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)104.95
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.42
33.42
33.42
33.42
Preference Capital
3.36
3.36
3.36
3.36
Reserves
-16.52
-12.56
-12.9
-13.76
Net Worth
20.26
24.22
23.88
23.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.05
0
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.87
0.63
1.14
0.72
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.87
1.44
1.34
1.92
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-22.12
85.1
-27.77
-19.52
EBIT growth
37.26
-44.47
56.38
894.7
Net profit growth
-171.29
19.03
-36.01
11.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Deepak Kishorchandra Vaidya
Non Executive Director
Madhuben Shankarbhai Rathod
Non Executive Director
Sanjay Jayant Bhatt
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
SHALU RAMESH SARRAF
Independent Director
Piyush Khatod
Independent Director
Rupesh Pachori
Non Executive Director
Jayprakashan Nair
Summary
Incorporated on 20 Mar.91 as a public limited company, Paras Petrofils Limited (PPL) commenced business on 27 Mar.91. The Company promoted by the Paras Group of Surat had carried on the business of manufacturing of Nylon and Polyester Yarn, Trading of Fabric and Commission Activity. However, the operation closed down due to adverse market condition and as a result, the surplus fund of the Company was parked in the form of loans and advances.In Jan.95, PPL came out with a Rs 10-cr public issue to part-finance its Rs 28.51-cr project to manufacture partially oriented polyester filament yarn (POPFY) with an aggregate capacity of 5740 tpa. The project is located in Palsana, Surat. For the above project, the company has entered into an MoU with Noy Val Lesina, Switzerland, for supply of plant and to render technical services. The company has engaged Tata Consulting Engineers for detailed engineering of the project.During the year 1996-97, the Company started the commercial production of Partially Oriented Polyester Filament Yarn (POY).During the year 2004-05, the Company installed 2 MW Natural Gas based Captive Power Plant, which was started from Nov04. In 2010-11, it manufactured nylon yarn along with its existing capacities of polyester yarn.
The Paras Petrofils Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.14 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Paras Petrofils Ltd is ₹104.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Paras Petrofils Ltd is 0 and 6.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Paras Petrofils Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Paras Petrofils Ltd is ₹2.2 and ₹4.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Paras Petrofils Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 29.80%, 1 Year at 52.56%, 6 Month at -11.59%, 3 Month at -3.81% and 1 Month at 6.84%.
