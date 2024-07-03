iifl-logo-icon 1
Paras Petrofils Ltd Share Price

3.14
(-4.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:14:45 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.35
  • Day's High3.4
  • 52 Wk High4.63
  • Prev. Close3.28
  • Day's Low3.11
  • 52 Wk Low 2.2
  • Turnover (lac)7.73
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.52
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)104.95
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Paras Petrofils Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

3.35

Prev. Close

3.28

Turnover(Lac.)

7.73

Day's High

3.4

Day's Low

3.11

52 Week's High

4.63

52 Week's Low

2.2

Book Value

0.52

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

104.95

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Paras Petrofils Ltd Corporate Action

8 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Paras Petrofils Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Paras Petrofils Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.34%

Non-Promoter- 59.65%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 59.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Paras Petrofils Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

33.42

33.42

33.42

33.42

Preference Capital

3.36

3.36

3.36

3.36

Reserves

-16.52

-12.56

-12.9

-13.76

Net Worth

20.26

24.22

23.88

23.02

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-100

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.05

0

-0.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.87

0.63

1.14

0.72

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.87

1.44

1.34

1.92

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-22.12

85.1

-27.77

-19.52

EBIT growth

37.26

-44.47

56.38

894.7

Net profit growth

-171.29

19.03

-36.01

11.43

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Paras Petrofils Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Paras Petrofils Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Deepak Kishorchandra Vaidya

Non Executive Director

Madhuben Shankarbhai Rathod

Non Executive Director

Sanjay Jayant Bhatt

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

SHALU RAMESH SARRAF

Independent Director

Piyush Khatod

Independent Director

Rupesh Pachori

Non Executive Director

Jayprakashan Nair

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Paras Petrofils Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 20 Mar.91 as a public limited company, Paras Petrofils Limited (PPL) commenced business on 27 Mar.91. The Company promoted by the Paras Group of Surat had carried on the business of manufacturing of Nylon and Polyester Yarn, Trading of Fabric and Commission Activity. However, the operation closed down due to adverse market condition and as a result, the surplus fund of the Company was parked in the form of loans and advances.In Jan.95, PPL came out with a Rs 10-cr public issue to part-finance its Rs 28.51-cr project to manufacture partially oriented polyester filament yarn (POPFY) with an aggregate capacity of 5740 tpa. The project is located in Palsana, Surat. For the above project, the company has entered into an MoU with Noy Val Lesina, Switzerland, for supply of plant and to render technical services. The company has engaged Tata Consulting Engineers for detailed engineering of the project.During the year 1996-97, the Company started the commercial production of Partially Oriented Polyester Filament Yarn (POY).During the year 2004-05, the Company installed 2 MW Natural Gas based Captive Power Plant, which was started from Nov04. In 2010-11, it manufactured nylon yarn along with its existing capacities of polyester yarn.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Paras Petrofils Ltd share price today?

The Paras Petrofils Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.14 today.

What is the Market Cap of Paras Petrofils Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Paras Petrofils Ltd is ₹104.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Paras Petrofils Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Paras Petrofils Ltd is 0 and 6.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Paras Petrofils Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Paras Petrofils Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Paras Petrofils Ltd is ₹2.2 and ₹4.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Paras Petrofils Ltd?

Paras Petrofils Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 29.80%, 1 Year at 52.56%, 6 Month at -11.59%, 3 Month at -3.81% and 1 Month at 6.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Paras Petrofils Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Paras Petrofils Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.34 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 59.66 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Paras Petrofils Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
Follow us on

