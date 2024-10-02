Information regarding 33rd Annual General Meeting of the members of the company, e-voting, record date, cut-off date and other related information and newspaper advertisement of the same. Disclosure of Voting Results of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of Paras Petrofils Limited held on September 30, 2024 along with the Scrutinizer Report as per Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR), Regulation, 2015 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024) Proceedings of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)