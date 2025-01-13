Paras Petrofils Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.42
33.42
33.42
33.42
Preference Capital
3.36
3.36
3.36
3.36
Reserves
-16.52
-12.56
-12.9
-13.76
Net Worth
20.26
24.22
23.88
23.02
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
20.26
24.22
23.88
23.02
Fixed Assets
4.58
5.82
5.82
5.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
3.59
3.59
3.59
Networking Capital
15.63
14.69
14.42
12.84
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.11
0.08
0.08
0.08
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
15.54
14.76
14.43
12.88
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.13
-0.08
-0.1
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
-0.02
Cash
0.04
0.13
0.06
0.78
Total Assets
20.25
24.23
23.89
23.03
