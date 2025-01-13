iifl-logo-icon 1
Paras Petrofils Ltd Balance Sheet

2.73
(-5.21%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

33.42

33.42

33.42

33.42

Preference Capital

3.36

3.36

3.36

3.36

Reserves

-16.52

-12.56

-12.9

-13.76

Net Worth

20.26

24.22

23.88

23.02

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

20.26

24.22

23.88

23.02

Fixed Assets

4.58

5.82

5.82

5.82

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

3.59

3.59

3.59

Networking Capital

15.63

14.69

14.42

12.84

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.11

0.08

0.08

0.08

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

15.54

14.76

14.43

12.88

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.13

-0.08

-0.1

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

-0.02

Cash

0.04

0.13

0.06

0.78

Total Assets

20.25

24.23

23.89

23.03

