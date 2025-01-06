Paras Petrofils Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.87
0.63
1.14
0.72
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.87
1.44
1.34
1.92
Other operating items
Operating
1.75
2.07
2.48
2.63
Capital expenditure
0
-4.51
-19.78
-11.22
Free cash flow
1.75
-2.43
-17.29
-8.58
Equity raised
-22.54
-27.36
-25.86
-22.63
Investing
0
0
-0.18
-0.23
Financing
0
0
0.36
0.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-20.79
-29.79
-42.97
-31.08
