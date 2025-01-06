iifl-logo-icon 1
Paras Petrofils Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.12
(-4.88%)
Jan 6, 2025

Paras Petrofils FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.87

0.63

1.14

0.72

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.87

1.44

1.34

1.92

Other operating items

Operating

1.75

2.07

2.48

2.63

Capital expenditure

0

-4.51

-19.78

-11.22

Free cash flow

1.75

-2.43

-17.29

-8.58

Equity raised

-22.54

-27.36

-25.86

-22.63

Investing

0

0

-0.18

-0.23

Financing

0

0

0.36

0.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-20.79

-29.79

-42.97

-31.08

